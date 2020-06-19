Hotel Del Coronado Set to Reopen After First Closure in 132-Year History

After being closed for the first time in its 132-year history, San Diego’s iconic Hotel del Coronado will reopen later this month.

The landmark hotel on Orange Avenue on Coronado Island temporarily shuttered in late March as the coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County.

As part of California’s phased approach to reopening businesses and the economy, hotels have started to slowly reopen this month, following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines for the hotel and lodging industry.

The Del announced plans to reopen on June 26, with reduced occupancy.

“We’ve missed making memories with you,” the hotel posted on its Instagram account, along with a promotional video showing the pristine beach for which the landmark is known.

The Beach Village at The Del, the hotel’s luxury villas, will reopen on that date, too.

The Del’s sea-to-table restaurant, Serea, plans to reopen on June 25 under state and county restaurant reopening guidelines. Serea will reduce its capacity and its tables will be spaced out to allow for proper social distancing. The restaurant will also roll out disposable and digital menus and signage to help remind patrons of the new rules in these times of COVID-19.

For now, the restaurant will open for dine-in service Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Everyone – guests and staff alike – will be required to wear a face mask in public areas of the hotel.

In addition to following state and county COVID-19 health guidelines, The Del said it will implement a new standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection called “Hilton CleanStay” with Lysol protection.

The plan, in part, includes increased disinfection of high-touch areas in guest rooms, increased cleaning of the resort’s public areas with hospital-grade disinfectant, and wipes and hand sanitizer for guests in high-traffic zones.

As for outdoor areas around the hotel, Coronado Beach is open for walking, lounging and water activities, with social distancing in place. Group sports and activities are still not allowed on the beach.

On June 26, Del Beach rentals will open daily, as well as Del Watersports. The property’s Fitness Center and Spa will stay closed for now, reps for the hotel said.

While the pool at Beach Village will reopen to guests, the jacuzzi tubs remain closed. The main pool at The Del is also closed until at least July 19 because it is being renovated as part of the property’s ongoing “Master Plan” renovations. This part of the project will add an elevated cabana service and refurbish oceanfront guest rooms.

Until the pool reopens, The Del said guests will be able to borrow sand chairs for the beach and umbrellas for free. Guests will also get a daily $25 dining credit and discounted self-parking. Valet parking service is not available right now, so self-parking is the option.

In its reopening announcement, The Del said it hopes its new safety protocols help put guests at ease for “worry-free travel” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel del Coronado opened in February 1888 as a high-end, seaside resort with the same unparalleled ocean views that continue to make it famous today.

From the start, The Del drew clientele from all over the globe who would stay for months at a time. Over the decades, it also attracted celebrities, politicians and dignitaries and served as a backdrop for Hollywood movies, perhaps most famously the Marilyn Monroe-driven classic, "Some Like it Hot."

The 28-acre property was designated a National Landmark in 1977.

In March 2016, the property -- owned by Blackstone Group -- was set to be bought by a Chinese company for an estimated $6.5 million, but that deal eventually fell through.

In late July 2017, The Del joined the Hilton’s portfolio of independent, upscale Curio Collection hotels. The property continues to be owned by Blackstone Group, and is managed by Hilton.