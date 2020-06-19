Reopening San Diego

Hotel Del Coronado Set to Reopen After First Closure in 132-Year History

The landmark hotel on Coronado Island temporarily closed three months ago as the coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County, but plans to reopen on June 26

By Monica Garske

Construido en 1888, Hotel Del Coronado es un Monumento Histórico Nacional designado en la playa en la Isla Coronado. Por supuesto, se disfruta mejor cuando en realidad se puede explorar la playa en la que se encuentra el hotel, pero también hay muchas cosas que hacer dentro de la enorme propiedad. El complejo cuenta con muchos restaurantes, tiendas y pasillos llenos de historia, que incluyen vitrinas con grandes fotografías y artefactos antiguos. Vale la pena pasear en un día lluvioso, eso es seguro.

After being closed for the first time in its 132-year history, San Diego’s iconic Hotel del Coronado will reopen later this month.

The landmark hotel on Orange Avenue on Coronado Island temporarily shuttered in late March as the coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County.

As part of California’s phased approach to reopening businesses and the economy, hotels have started to slowly reopen this month, following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines for the hotel and lodging industry.

The Del announced plans to reopen on June 26, with reduced occupancy.

View this post on Instagram

We’ve missed making memories with you. For the past 132 years, the overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong. So it gives us great pleasure to announce that Hotel del Coronado and Beach Village at The Del will reopen to guests on Friday, June 26. . We’ve been busy while our guests were away. Our upgraded pool and brand new Cabana guestrooms are nearly complete and we expect these areas to open on July 19. In early August, the newly reinvented Sun Deck, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and Babcock & Story Bar will make their debut. Until the pool reopens, guests staying at Hotel del Coronado will be provided complimentary sand chairs and umbrellas, a daily $25 dining credit, and discounted self-parking. . For the health and safety of our team members and guests, we will offer reduced occupancy and modified amenities to assist with physical distancing and to comply with state and local guidelines. Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests in public areas. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, we are also implementing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, @HiltonHotels #CleanStay with @Lysol protection. Highlights of this new program include: guestroom door seals to indicate no one has entered since the room was thoroughly cleaned; extra disinfection on high touch areas; removal of excess in-room amenities, guest-accessible hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes throughout the resort; contactless check-in/check-out; innovative disinfection technologies; and more. . For full details about our current health and safety measures, hotel amenities, dining options, recreational offerings with safe physical distancing, and more, please tap the link in our bio.

A post shared by Hotel del Coronado (@delcoronado) on

“We’ve missed making memories with you,” the hotel posted on its Instagram account, along with a promotional video showing the pristine beach for which the landmark is known.

The Beach Village at The Del, the hotel’s luxury villas, will reopen on that date, too.

The Del’s sea-to-table restaurant, Serea, plans to reopen on June 25 under state and county restaurant reopening guidelines. Serea will reduce its capacity and its tables will be spaced out to allow for proper social distancing. The restaurant will also roll out disposable and digital menus and signage to help remind patrons of the new rules in these times of COVID-19.

For now, the restaurant will open for dine-in service Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Everyone – guests and staff alike – will be required to wear a face mask in public areas of the hotel.

In addition to following state and county COVID-19 health guidelines, The Del said it will implement a new standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection called “Hilton CleanStay” with Lysol protection.

The plan, in part, includes increased disinfection of high-touch areas in guest rooms, increased cleaning of the resort’s public areas with hospital-grade disinfectant, and wipes and hand sanitizer for guests in high-traffic zones.

As for outdoor areas around the hotel, Coronado Beach is open for walking, lounging and water activities, with social distancing in place. Group sports and activities are still not allowed on the beach.

On June 26, Del Beach rentals will open daily, as well as Del Watersports. The property’s Fitness Center and Spa will stay closed for now, reps for the hotel said.

While the pool at Beach Village will reopen to guests, the jacuzzi tubs remain closed. The main pool at The Del is also closed until at least July 19 because it is being renovated as part of the property’s ongoing “Master Plan” renovations. This part of the project will add an elevated cabana service and refurbish oceanfront guest rooms.

Until the pool reopens, The Del said guests will be able to borrow sand chairs for the beach and umbrellas for free. Guests will also get a daily $25 dining credit and discounted self-parking. Valet parking service is not available right now, so self-parking is the option.

In its reopening announcement, The Del said it hopes its new safety protocols help put guests at ease for “worry-free travel” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel del Coronado opened in February 1888 as a high-end, seaside resort with the same unparalleled ocean views that continue to make it famous today.

From the start, The Del drew clientele from all over the globe who would stay for months at a time. Over the decades, it also attracted celebrities, politicians and dignitaries and served as a backdrop for Hollywood movies, perhaps most famously the Marilyn Monroe-driven classic, "Some Like it Hot."

The 28-acre property was designated a National Landmark in 1977.

In March 2016, the property -- owned by Blackstone Group -- was set to be bought by a Chinese company for an estimated $6.5 million, but that deal eventually fell through.

In late July 2017, The Del joined the Hilton’s portfolio of independent, upscale Curio Collection hotels. The property continues to be owned by Blackstone Group, and is managed by Hilton.

