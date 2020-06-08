Balboa Park’s Central Mesa Reopens on June 12

After being shuttered for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the heart of Balboa Park – plus all parking lots – will reopen this Friday.

The city of San Diego announced last week that Balboa Park’s Central Mesa would reopen June 12, and all parking lots at the landmark would reopen to 100% capacity. The Central Mesa area includes El Prado, Plaza de Panama, Cabrillo Bridge and the Pan American Plaza. Balboa Park will also reopen all non-ticketed gardens, trails, and lawns.

Also reopening on June 12: The Prado – the Cohn Restaurant Group’s iconic restaurant in the heart of Balboa Park – and the Balboa Park Visitors Center. The Balboa Park Conservancy’s website said The Prado will operate under a limited schedule.

Of course, like all places reopening across San Diego County in times of COVID-19, there are new rules to keep in mind when visiting these spaces in Balboa Park.

Balboa Park said physical distancing is required by visitors in the reopened areas, as well as face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Gatherings and group activities like sports are still not allowed. If you’re feeling sick and have a fever, cough, or any symptoms of the coronavirus, stay home and do not visit the park.

The playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, rec centers, and nature centers at Balboa Park will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the many museums and cultural organizations that give Balboa Park it’s character will reopen at a later date, the landmark tweeted.

Places like the San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego History Center, the San Diego Museum of Man, the Fleet Science Center, the San Diego Air and Space Museum and the historic Balboa Park Carousel have been closed for months.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 5 said the next stage of reopening for the state would include indoor museums, as well as gyms, hotels, card rooms, day camps, campgrounds, and family entertainment attractions like bowling alleys and zoos.

The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership said the Japanese Friendship Garden will reopen on June 22, at limited capacity. That nonprofit attraction is mainly outdoors, unlike the landmark’s museums.

The weekly, free concerts at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion are also still suspended, as well as performances at the Old Globe Theatre and events at the Comic-Con Museum.

The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership has been updating visitors online about the closures at Balboa Park since the coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County in mid-March, and those updates will continue as parts of the landmark reopen, little by little.

Other areas in Balboa Park that were reopened by the city of San Diego last month and remain open to the public include: Balboa Park Golf Course (with restrictions); Bird Park; Morley Field; Morley Field Off-Leash Dog Park; East Mesa (28th Street Corridor); Grape Street Off-Leash Dog Park; Golden Hill Community Park; West Mesa (6th Avenue side of Balboa Park); Nate’s Point Off-Leash Dog Park.

The reopening of Balboa Park’s Central Mesa comes on a week when city piers, boardwalks and East and Mission Bay Parks have or will reopen to the public as well. For details on what’s open for recreation around San Diego – under new public health rules and all – read this.