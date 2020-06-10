San Diego Zoo

Ready For a Wild Time? San Diego Zoo, Safari Park to Reopen Soon

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 7

As more and more establishments and local beaches reopen after months of closures, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park have announced they will also reopen soon.

Beginning June 20, both San Diego Zoo Global locations will open its doors to the public following the first major closure in the zoo’s 103-year history. Along with other major attractions, both the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park shuttered its doors in March as the coronavirus pandemic affected the U.S.

In order to keep visitors safe, new measures will be adopted at both sanctuaries that include limitations to its shopping and dining experiences. The number of guests at a time will be reduced, one-way paths and barriers will be placed, an increased number of hand-washing and sanitization stations will be available and robust cleaning routines will be made.

Visitors will be encouraged to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at both locations.

Both parks will operate in stages that will begin with the aforementioned measures. As time goes on and under public health guidelines, the new practices will be loosened.

During the initial reopening phase, a few things will be unavailable, such as: the Zoo’s Guided Bus Tour, Kangaroo Bus and Skyfari Aerial Tram, and the Safari Park’s Africa Tram. Some shows, tours and Safari experiences that typically include a large number of people will also be unavailable.

For information on how to purchase tickets for either park, click here.

