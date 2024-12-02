Homeless arsonist sparked 9 fires in November, including in East County: Cal Fire

A homeless man was arrested over the weekend, accused of setting a string of fires around San Diego County throughout the month of November.

Investigators with Cal Fire Law Enforcement, who arrested Allen Dinoyo on Saturday on multiple felony charges, allege his arson spree began on Nov. 10 when he lit a fire in the East County community of Jamul.

A small brush fire ignited along state Route 94 near Campo Road Wednesday afternoon and scorched 15 acres before being halted.

Exactly 10 days later, officials said in a news release issued Monday, Dinoyo than lit six separate fires, all within two hours, in Jamul and nearby Dehesa and Rancho San Diego. One of the fires on Nov. 20 in Jamul prompted an evacuation warning and road closures near the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge and charred 11 acres near Miller and Campo Roads.

A second fire that day in Jamul burned along Proctor Valley Road. Firefighters quickly gained control of both fires, but they kept crews working throughout the day containing the fires and putting out hot spots.

Then, exactly 10 days after that, on Nov. 30, according to investigators, Dinoyo sparked two more fires, one in La Mesa and another in San Diego.

Cal Fire investigators said eyewitnesses helped them break the case and ID Dinoyo as a suspect. Officials have referred the case to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. NBC 7 reached out to prosecutors for more details on the case but was told it had not yet received the case.

Dinoyo is due in court for an arraignment on Wednesday.