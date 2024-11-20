Brush fire halted along SR-94 near Rancho San Diego

What to Know Where : Miller Ranch Road & Campo Road

: Miller Ranch Road & Campo Road Size : 15 acres; 5% contained

: 15 acres; 5% contained Evacuations : Lifted

: Lifted Road Closures: Closures on SR-54 and on SR-94 lifted

A small brush fire ignited along state Route 94 near Campo Road Wednesday afternoon and scorched 15 acres before being halted.

Cameras from atop Mount Miguel showed smoke billowing sideways around 2:30 p.m. as firefighters gathered at the base of the mountain near Miller Ranch and Campo roads. Firefighting airplanes were dropping fire retardant from above.

An evacuation warning was temporarily issued and quickly lifted for an area that mostly encompassed the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge. The fire was burning near Steele Canyon High School, but Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said the high school was not in the evacuation zone.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

For anyone who needed to evacuate, a shelter was established at the Edwards Cinema in Spring Valley (2951 Jamacha Rd.)

Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said crews were making good progress controlling the blaze.

By 3:15 p.m., the fire's rate of spread had been halted and crews had a containment line cut around 5% of the fire. Smoke from the fire was subsiding and white in color, an indication that less fuel was burning.

The fire prompted road closures in both directions on SR-54 and on SR-94, which were lifted around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.