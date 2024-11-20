Firefighters gaining upper hand on small brush in Jamul

Firefighters were responding Wednesday afternoon to a brush fire in Jamul.

Crews were called around 2:20 p.m. to the area of Proctor Valley Road and Coyote Road for the fire.

Aound 3 p.m., Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said the incident involved two large spot fires along the north side Proctor Valley Road and a third blaze, across the street, that is less than an acre in size.

Cornette also said at that time that he was canceling a request for additional resources to fight the flames at this location. A shot from Sky Ranger 7 showed that the fire was basically out, with no flames visible and no longer producing smoke.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.