Body found in Harbison Canyon is missing East County woman: CHP

An eastern San Diego County woman who had been missing for a week was found dead over the weekend in a rural area near Sycuan Casino, authorities reported Monday.

The body of Michelle Moden, 53, was discovered Sunday along Sequan Truck Trail in Harbison Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There were no immediate signs of criminal involvement in her death, according to the state agency.

Moden had gone missing after leaving her residence in the 6100 block of Dehesa Road in her blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on April 20, sheriff's officials said.

A ruling on the cause of her death was on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.