Hillcrest Homicide Suspect Arrested in Texas in Connection to 60-Year-Old's Murder

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Texas in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found inside a Hillcrest home last week.

Randolph Henderson faces a murder charge in connection to the homicide of 60-year-old Steven Tucker, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a residence located at 3700 8th Ave. after a witness reported finding the body.

A group of homicide detectives are on scene trying to piece together what happened #NBC7 https://t.co/Wc2gamj11S pic.twitter.com/aA55fKkeB7 — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) October 28, 2021

As the investigation in San Diego continued, the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled Henderson over near Montague, Texas. He was initially arrested on an extraditable fraud warrant from Colorado but as authorities continued investigating Henderson, information was obtained that led to him being a suspect in Tucker’s murder.

Homicide detectives in San Diego issued an arrest warrant for murder on Henderson, who is set to be extradited to America’s Finest City to face charges.

Details on what led up to the murder were not immediately available. It is unclear is Henderson and Tucker were known to each other and a possible motive was not released.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.