Heat Wave Likely to Spike Temps to Record Highs for San Diego County

Temperatures will start to increase Thursday before really ramping up over the weekend as a heat wave overtakes San Diego County.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect for the deserts at 10 a.m. Thursday and expires at 8 p.m. Sunday with temperatures expected to be around 115 degrees.

There are no watches and warning for the rest of the county, but it will still be hot. At the coast, temperatures were expected in the mid-70s, the inland valleys will be in the mid-80s, and mountains in the mid-80s.

NBC 7's Dana Griffin spoke to some folks who know a thing or two about beating the heat.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend and there is a chance some record highs could be broken, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"That area of high pressure is going to keep sending us that offshore flow, it's going to keep warming us up. It's going to be very warm over the weekend," Parveen said.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday could be 10 to 15 degrees above average. Saturday will be the warmest with possible near-record high temperatures. Sunday will still be unseasonably warm and sunny before we cool down slightly early next week.

Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the NWS.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun. Check on relatives and neighbors, and young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and call 911 if they appear to be experiencing heat stroke, the NWS said.