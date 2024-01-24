List of resources and information for those impacted by Monday's storm

States of emergency were declared Monday evening by the city of San Diego, the city of Coronado and the county of San Diego after drastic flash flooding overtook homes, roads and buildings and wiped out cars and infrastructure across the region.

Many families that NBC 7 spoke to after the storm have said they lost everything due to the flooding.

“When I got here, everything was destroyed, everything,” said Jenna a homeowner in Lemon Grove.

Several homes were damaged in the San Miguel Fire Protection District alone, according to the county. San Miguel covers Spring Valley, Mt. Helix, Rancho San Diego and unincorporated La Mesa and El Cajon.

San Diego chief operating officer Chris McFadden said the infrastructure impacts were significant. In San Diego alone, anywhere from $6 to $7 million in damage was done.

Many may be left wondering what resources are out there for those impacted by the floods. Below we have listed some of the most common questions San Diegans may have after the storm:

What do I do first if my home floods?

Do not enter your home until authorities give the all-clear, according to the National Weather Service. When you do, make sure the electrical system is off.

Take photos of the damage, then contact your insurance company.

If your home has taken extensive water damage, you should act quickly. Yaron Lief, owner of Orange Restoration, said homeowners should take these steps: Salvage whatever you can and pull all items away from all walls in the home Expose and strip the beams to at least four feet from the ground



“Don’t try to dry everything out, it just won’t work,” Lief said. If you don't open it up, mold will grow.

Look for a business licensed with the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB) to repair the damage

What else should I be aware of if my home floods?

According to the San Diego County Department of Public Works, there could be several hazards in your home following a flood. Here are some steps you should take:

Do not use food, water and medicine contaminated by the flood waters;

Do not use tap water until the community officials advise that it is safe;

Be aware of hazards caused by structural damage to buildings;

Turn off all utilities if you have not already done so. Do not use open flames when searching your home after a flood because of possible gas leaks;

Electrical outlets and wiring need to be checked by a professional before usage. The No. 2 flood killer after drowning is electrocution;

Dispose of contaminated carpeting and drywall;

Be careful about drying wooden items in the sun because warping may occur;

Do not pump out flood water from basements all at once. Pump out about one-third of the water per day;

Document all flood loss for flood insurance, government assistance, and tax deduction purposes; and

Pay attention to local news for information on any financial assistance available from FEMA. If access to the internet is available, use FEMAs website for up-to-date information on disaster assistance (www.fema.gov).

How do I file a claim with my insurance company?

First, figure out what coverage you have, because flood insurance is different than your regular home insurance policy.

If you need to file a claim with your flood, homeowner's or auto insurer, here’s what you need to do:

Take pictures and videos of everything. Documenting the damage and problems can help during the claims process

Don’t delay. Contact your insurance company as soon as possible, since they are likely to be very busy processing claims. You want to get the process started ASAP.

One more note, Consumer Reports says, in most cases, you shouldn’t file a claim for any damage that’s lower than the cost of your deductible. The exception is water damage.

What if I have issues with my insurance company?

The state of California's Department of Insurance may be able to help if you have a dispute with your insurance company. Call 1-800-927-4357 or click here for information.

What should I do to prepare for the next storm?

San Diego County is in the middle of its rainy season, and more storms are predicted in the weeks to come. Prepare for the next storm by:

Sweeping and picking up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

Placing sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street;

Proactively turning off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff;

Knowing the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur;

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters; and

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Where can I get sandbags?

Click here for a list of locations in San Diego. The county has a list of sandbag locations for people living in both unincorporated regions and incorporated areas.

Where can I report damage?

San Diegans can report flooding by contacting the City's dispatch center at 619-527-7500.

Report non-emergency problems, including but not limited to blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken street lights via the Get it Done app.

Contact your property insurance carrier to report damages to your property and learn how to file a claim with the City for flood damage.

The county is also asking for the public's help in reporting damage through a voluntary online survey that will be used to gather information to determine if the county is eligible for state and or federal assistance.

County residents and businesses who experienced flooding damage during Monday’s storm can report the damage through an online survey.

You can fill out the voluntary form here: https://t.co/FIPzBQhVmY pic.twitter.com/ALkhcNBbkH — AlertSanDiego (@AlertSanDiegoCo) January 23, 2024

What shelters are open in San Diego?

In response to the storm and flooding events, the Red Cross has established a shelter at Lincoln High School located at 777 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 and at the Bostonia Recreation Center located at 1049 Bostonia Street, El Cajon CA 92021.

Volunteers are currently assisting those displaced with food, shelter and more. The shelter is also assisting in replacing medications for those in need.

The San Diego Humane Society is located at both locations to help with pets.

In response to the #SanDiego storm and flooding events, the following shelters are open:

📍Lincoln High School (4777 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92113)

📍Bostonia Recreation Center (1049 Bostonia Street, El Cajon CA 92021) — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) January 23, 2024

Other resources

The county is also working with 211 to provide information to residents on a non-emergency basis regarding shelters and other storm-related items.

Those who cannot stay in their home should suspend utility services and contact SDG&E at 800-411-7343 for more details.

States of emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Diego and Ventura counties to support recovery from the storms.

A state of emergency is declared in anticipation that resources and assistance from the state and federal government may be needed because of damage caused by flooding from the storm.

The emergency proclamation includes provisions facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents and waiving fees to replace records such as driver's license cards and birth certificates among other support.

States of emergency were also declared Monday evening by the city of San Diego, the city of Coronado and the county of San Diego.

Those residing in the City of Coronado are being asked to continue limiting drainage use including not using dishwashers, showers and washing machines. Basic hygiene needs like taking a shower or washing your hands is ok.

Those who live in the Country Club area are now able to use and flush toilets. For more details about the City of Coronado storm updates, click here.