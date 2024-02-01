NBC 7's San Diego Weather Resources: Find What you need today

If you're looking to help people affected by the storm, click here

States of emergency were declared by the city of San Diego, the city of Coronado and the county of San Diego after drastic flash flooding overtook homes, roads and buildings and wiped out cars and infrastructure across the region last week. Gov. Gavin Newsom has also declared an emergency to try to get resources to San Diego.

Many families have said they lost everything due to the flooding, particularly in the communities of Southeastern San Diego, Spring Valley, National City and more.

Those impacted may be wondering, "What help is there for me?"

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Below we have listed some of the most common questions San Diegans may have after the storm, and some resources available.

Where can I get sandbags?

Click here for a list of locations in San Diego. The county has a list of sandbag locations for people living in both unincorporated regions and incorporated areas.

Several cities and organizations are offering free sandbags to residents. For a full list, click here.

What do I do first if my home floods?

Do not enter your home until authorities give the all-clear, according to the National Weather Service. When you do, make sure the electrical system is off.

Take photos of the damage, then contact your insurance company.

If your home has taken extensive water damage, you should act quickly. Yaron Lief, owner of Orange Restoration, said homeowners should take these steps: Salvage whatever you can and pull all items away from all walls in the home Expose and strip the beams to at least four feet from the ground



“Don’t try to dry everything out, it just won’t work,” Lief said. If you don't open it up, mold will grow.

Look for a business licensed with the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB) to repair the damage

What else should I be aware of if my home floods?

According to the San Diego County Department of Public Works, there could be several hazards in your home following a flood. Here are some steps you should take:

Do not use food, water and medicine contaminated by the flood waters;

Do not use tap water until the community officials advise that it is safe;

Be aware of hazards caused by structural damage to buildings;

Turn off all utilities if you have not already done so. Do not use open flames when searching your home after a flood because of possible gas leaks;

Electrical outlets and wiring need to be checked by a professional before usage. The No. 2 flood killer after drowning is electrocution;

Dispose of contaminated carpeting and drywall;

Be careful about drying wooden items in the sun because warping may occur;

Do not pump out flood water from basements all at once. Pump out about one-third of the water per day;

Document all flood loss for flood insurance, government assistance, and tax deduction purposes; and

Pay attention to local news for information on any financial assistance available from FEMA. If access to the internet is available, use FEMAs website for up-to-date information on disaster assistance (www.fema.gov).

How do I file a claim with my insurance company?

First, figure out what coverage you have, because flood insurance is different than your regular home insurance policy.

If you need to file a claim with your flood, homeowner's or auto insurer, here’s what you need to do:

Take pictures and videos of everything. Documenting the damage and problems can help during the claims process

Don’t delay. Contact your insurance company as soon as possible, since they are likely to be very busy processing claims. You want to get the process started ASAP.

One more note, Consumer Reports says, in most cases, you shouldn’t file a claim for any damage that’s lower than the cost of your deductible. The exception is water damage.

What if I have issues with my insurance company?

The state of California's Department of Insurance may be able to help if you have a dispute with your insurance company. Call 1-800-927-4357 or click here for information.

Are there any grants or financial resources?

Some organizations have begun to offer grants for those who have been affected. Here's what to know:

◼️ Tax relief

County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Jordan Marks on Friday announced that property tax relief is available to any property owner whose home was damaged or destroyed in an amount greater than $10,000 by the storm.

"My office is ready to help all property owners who suffered damages to their properties from the recent rainstorms and floods," said Marks. "Please, let me encourage disaster survivors to not delay in completing their applications."

The tax relief program provides a reduced property assessment that reflects a lower value for a property after damage occurs. Also, the reduced property tax will remain in effect until the property is rebuilt or repaired, Marks said.

Damage to vehicles, furniture and appliances are not eligible.

Applications to receive the lower property tax rate must be filed within 12 months of the disaster event. File a claim here.

◼️ City of San Diego grant fund

The city is offering up to $5,000 to up to 100 businesses affected by Monday's flooding. Businesses must have 12 or fewer employees.

According to the city, the Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant will make financial assistance available with up to $2,500 per business and up to $5,000 for businesses and nonprofits in the federally designated Promise Zone and Low-Moderate Income Census tract areas.

The application will not be available until mid-February but the city was encouraging business owners to track any storm-recovery-related expenses -- everything from supplies, labor for cleanup, repair costs and equipment replacement not covered by insurance, employee wages and insurance deductibles.

"In order to qualify for this grant, business owners will need to demonstrate they were impacted by the storm and have a current Business Tax Certificate on file with the City. Only businesses with 12 or fewer employees are eligible," the city said in a news release.

◼️ Black Chamber of Commerce grant

San Diego County's Black Chamber of Commerce is providing grant funding and technical assistance to businesses in District 4, which incorporates the areas of Skyline, Encanto, Chillas View, Shelltown, Southcrest and more. Anyone in need of aid can apply for grant funding here.

Where can I report damage?

San Diegans can report flooding by contacting the City's dispatch center at 619-527-7500. The city encourages people to report damage to sidewalks or streets and clogged storm drains.

Report non-emergency problems, including but not limited to blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken street lights via the Get it Done app.

Contact your property insurance carrier to report damages to your property and learn how to file a claim with the City for flood damage.

➡️ San Diego County is also asking for the public's help in reporting damage through a voluntary online survey that will be used to gather information to determine if the county is eligible for state and or federal assistance.

What shelters are open in San Diego?

◼️ County resource center opens

The county will open a local assistance shelter Sunday at the Spring Valley Library, 836 Kempton St. Affected residents will be able to access a variety of local, county and state resources.

Flood victims can walk in without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Resources on hand will include public assistance through the Health and Human Services Agency, the Department of Public Works, the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's office, Red Cross, 211, the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Department of Insurance, Christensen said.

Uber is providing free rides to residents who need to go to the Local Assistance Center - Use Code: SDRIDES2024

Emergency resource volunteers will also be stationed at the following locations to help residents with any questions: Beckwourth Library, Southcrest Teen Center, College-Rolando Library and the Encanto Recreation Center.

◼️ Shelter at Lincoln High School

In response to the storm and flooding events, the Red Cross has established a shelter at Lincoln High School located at 777 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92113.

Volunteers are currently assisting those displaced with food, shelter and more. The shelter is also assisting in replacing medications for those in need.

The San Diego Humane Society is located at both locations to help with pets.

Two other shelters were opened immediately following the flooding but have since closed.

◼️ Other Resources

The Jackie Robinson Family YMCA is offering free showers, mental health services and other resources to those affected.

The county is also working with 211 to provide information to residents on a non-emergency basis regarding shelters and other storm-related items.

What if I need help paying bills?

◼️ SDG&E assistance available

A number of SDG&E resources, programs and protections are available to support customers impacted by the Jan. 22 rainstorm:

Billing may be discontinued and/or disconnections due to non-payment may be suspended for severely impacted customers whose homes have been destroyed or are deemed uninhabitable.

Impacted customers will be granted expedited move-in and move-out service requests.

While the customer protections are in effect, SDG&E will not ask CARE, FERA and Medical Baseline customers to recertify or verify income and will not drop them from their respective program.

Flexible payment plans and payment extensions.

Bill discounts, debt forgiveness and one-time emergency payments for qualified customers.

Certain medical conditions may qualify for additional electricity at the lowest rate.

Customers with questions are encouraged to visit SDGE.com/recoveryresources to find more information on these protections and important resources.

Those who cannot stay in their home should suspend utility services and contact SDG&E at 800-411-7343 for more details.

What if I need help finding food?

◼️ Feeding San Diego to host drive-through

On Monday, Feeding San Diego is hosting a large-scale, free food distribution at Faith Chapel in Spring Valley for about 750 households to help support flood victims.

WHEN: Monday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Faith Chapel, 9400 Campo Road Spring Valley, CA 91977

(This event was previously scheduled for Thursday but was rescheduled due to rain).

What if I have been evicted?

If you have been evicted or need legal assistance contact the Legal Aid Society Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (877-534-2524) or go to 1764 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, or 110 Euclid Avenue, San Diego.

What if my car was flooded?

The city of San Diego has said they may need to tow vehicles to prepare for the next storm. Impound fees will be waived for up to 30 days.

Residents can request to have their car towed if they live in flood areas by calling the SDPD Tow Administration at 858-495-7830.

NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada finds out what people should do if their car was damaged by the flooding.

How should I get rid of household hazardous waste?

San Diego County's household hazardous waste contractor will start picking up items that are banned from landfills in the unincorporated area on Monday, according to the county.

The county asks that you separate household hazardous waste from your regular trash. That includes the following:

Paint

Household cleaners

Automotive fluids

Electronics

Batteries

Pool and garden chemicals

If you'd like hazardous waste collected from your home, download the county's Tell Us Now app. From there, the county should contact you. You can also call 211 San Diego.

What should I do to prepare for the next storm?

San Diego County is in the middle of its rainy season, and more storms are predicted in the weeks to come. Prepare for the next storm by:

Sweeping and picking up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

Placing sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street;

Proactively turning off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff;

Knowing the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur;

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters; and

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

States of emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Diego and Ventura counties to support recovery from the storms.

A state of emergency is declared in anticipation that resources and assistance from the state and federal government may be needed because of damage caused by flooding from the storm.

The emergency proclamation includes provisions facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents and waiving fees to replace records such as driver's license cards and birth certificates among other support.

States of emergency were also declared Monday evening by the city of San Diego, the city of Coronado and the county of San Diego.

Those residing in the City of Coronado are being asked to continue limiting drainage use including not using dishwashers, showers and washing machines. Basic hygiene needs like taking a shower or washing your hands is ok.

Those who live in the Country Club area are now able to use and flush toilets. For more details about the City of Coronado storm updates, click here.

San Diego County qualifies for state flood relief funds

San Diego County will qualify for state flood relief funds, Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas announced on Saturday.

The county requested aid under the California Disaster Assistance Act, which was approved by Newsom and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

“These funds will help us rebuild vital infrastructure damaged by the Jan. 22 storm,” Vargas said in a press release. “They will help the county and other governments in the region recover from and withstand future flooding emergencies.”

◼️ County Local Assistance Center

The County Local Assistance Center is opening on Sunday at the Spring Valley Library at 836 Kempton Street for residents who need information about recovering from the storms. You can walk in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.