Community mourns teen killed in Vista motorcycle crash just hours after getting license

A 19-year-old man was killed on Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Vista, just hours after getting his motorcycle license and one day shy of his 20th birthday.

The crash happened on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. on the 2000 block of Hacienda Drive in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A man named Chris Hendrickson was driving a Suzuki motorcycle when he collided with a Subaru hatchback and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured. The collision closed east and westbound traffic lanes between Via Centre and Thunder Drive on Hacienda Drive for several hours.

Friends told NBC 7 he had gotten his motorcycle license just hours before the crash in which he died.

Friends and coworkers gathered on Thursday night near the site of the crash to remember Chris. Those who attended brought flowers and candles. Gatherers could be heard saying in unison, "We love you, Chris!" and singing happy birthday to him. It's a heartbreaking story for many reasons.

Chris' family and friends say they are devastated by this tragedy. Louis Gomez, owner and operator of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vista, told NBC 7 Chris was one of his best employees. He was popular at his job, respected by his bosses and liked by his many friends.

"Chris was, as you can see behind me, loved by everyone he encountered. Always positive. Never, ever would find a frown on this guy. He would make friends with anybody. And if we ever got a phone call and it was an upset guest, we knew Chris would take care of it. He would end up talking to that guest for five to 10 minutes because he loved talking to people, he loved changing people's days," Gomez said.

"Even one team member asked him [Chris], 'How do you stay so positive?' and he said, 'Because life is beautiful,'" Gomez said.

Gomez added that Chris was going to be celebrating his 20th birthday on Friday and that he had just gotten his motorcycle license on Thursday morning.

Gomez further described Chris as respectful and hardworking.

"He's one of the most trustworthy guys that I ever met. And as far as Chick-fil-A, we know Chick-fil-A is in a much better place because of what Chris brought to the team. Chris is going to be missed by everyone," Gomez added.

A celebration in honor of what would have been Chris' 20th birthday would take place at his Chick-fil-A on Friday, Gomez said.

A GoFundMe campaign has already been created to help the Hendrickson family pay for funeral expenses, according to Gomez.

Gomez plans on holding a donation drive in which part of the proceeds from restaurant sales will go to Chris' family.

NBC 7 spoke with Chris' older brother, Noah Hendrickson.

"I'm grieving here and there but at the same time, I'm just trying to keep going and make sure I take care of my mom and sister. Now he's gone, I'm the man of the house, there's no other guy," Noah said.

"He was always happy," said Aline Ruiz, Executive Director at Chick-fil-A and one of Chris' coworkers.

An early investigation suggests neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the collision.

Sheriff's Vista station says their traffic unit is investigating the crash.