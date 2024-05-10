Big crowds expected in San Diego's downtown and waterfront this weekend

Whether you’re going to a baseball game, celebrating Mother's day, or one of the many festivals happening this weekend, businesses at San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter say they are ready for the large crowds.

“Hey mom! Whoo… Go Padres!” a crowd yelled on their way to the San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday night.

The rivalry game of the year between the Padres and Dodgers is bringing thousands of fans downtown.

According to Michael Trimble with the Gaslamp Quarter Association, 30,000 people are expected in the area this weekend.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"This is the start of the busy season for the Gaslamp Quarter,” Trimble said.

Local businesses say they are ready.

"Busy May ... We're like 'Million Dollar May' ... let's do it,” Whitney McMillen with Barleymash said.

Whitney McMillen is an event coordinator at Barleymash, a Gaslamp Quarter restaurant.

She said they have planned ahead, keeping this weekends’ celebrations in mind.

"We are definitely stocking up, ordering up on beer and all the fun, good food, extra wings, extra chicken tenders,” McMillen said.

They also have something on their menu to celebrate mom.

"Some fun cocktail specials, one my favorite is, 'Mom Will You Pick Me Up?' — it's an espresso martini," McMillen said.

The Butcher’s Cut kitchen is busy prepping for hungry guests. Its General Manager, Rodolfo Salum, said they’ve been preparing for this weekend for weeks.

"We overstaff so we can give the best service possible,” Salum said.

He said on a regular weekend, they sell about 160 steaks, but this weekend they expect to serve about 400.

"Three days really busy for sure, it makes a lot of revenue, percentage 50-60% more than a regular weekend," Salum said.

Whatever it is you’re celebrating this weekend, Whitney has one important recommendation.

"If you want to be on time, then be an hour early,” McMillen said.

With such large crowds expected downtown this weekend, MTS is encouraging people to take public transportation. To accommodate the extra traffic, trolley service will be increased before and after the Padres games.