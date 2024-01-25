How to help San Diego flood relief victims; funds set up for impacted residents

Several local organizations announced funds on Thursday to assist those impacted by Monday's heavy rains and flooding.

In another major development, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria spoke to the White House in an attempt to secure federal disaster relief funds. Gloria reportedly spoke with Vice-President Kamala Harris about the impacts of the severe rainfall caused by the storm that pummeled San Diego this week and devastated neighborhoods in southeastern San Diego.

"As San Diego begins to recover from an extraordinarily rare and powerful storm, it was comforting to receive Vice-President Harris' sincere offer to be helpful in our time of need," Gloria said. "Families in Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto, Mount Hope and Shelltown lost their homes and their valued possessions. In many cases, their lives were forever changed in the span of 20 minutes or less.

"We are working with the state and county governments to demonstrate that we have met the thresholds to secure a federal disaster declaration so we can mobilize even more assistance that our affected communities and families desperately need," Gloria said.

As part of a separate effort, the city is close to concluding the process of estimating financial costs due to damage to public facilities and assets. That information will be transmitted to the state Office of Emergency Services through the county of San Diego. If countywide costs to public facilities reach $15.1 million and statewide losses reach $72.7 million, the federal government can consider a disaster declaration, triggering financial assistance to reimburse the city for repairs.

Elsewhere, the San Diego Foundation announced it has coordinated with the county of San Diego to launch the San Diego Flood Response Fund to rapidly deploy flexible resources into the community.

"This week's 100-year flood left many residents without homes, clothing or food," said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of the San Diego Foundation. "San Diegans care about each other. In times of great need, they step up to give a hand to their neighbors and their community. We urge all San Diegans to donate so we can quickly get funds to the nonprofit organizations helping those with urgent needs."

The fund will receive donations and make emergency grants to nonprofit service organizations engaged in disaster response and relief, a statement from the foundation read. The foundation said it would match donations up to $100,000, with 100% of donations going toward nonprofits helping San Diegans impacted by the flood. Donations can be made online here.

Small businesses in San Diego organizing their own relief efforts

Yesica Cerda, the manager at Nova 33 wedding event venue in Southcrest, said the flooding caused a delayed electrical fire Wednesday night. It took the power with it and $70,000 in damages.

“We weren't counting on that, but we’d already announced that we were going to help and people were expecting us to help them bring food and stuff,” Cerda said.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the team returned with propane tanks. Using only the light from outside to guide them, they cooked free meals for neighbors in recovery.

Cerda also collected nonperishables, blankets and clothing to donate.

In Logan Heights, Performance Drywall Group Co-owner Claudia Moreno organized another clothing and food drive.

Flooding hasn’t affected her, which is why she said she and her husband felt more compelled to step up.

Cerda and Moreno's efforts met up on Beta street.

Cerda's team delivered free quesadillas and homestyle potatoes to other people recovering from Monday’s flood, even though she’s a flood victim herself.

Once everyone's basic needs are met, Moreno and her team's next goal is to help rebuild. She started a GoFundMe to raise money for materials. Once they have that, her team can get to work for free.

“First, we have to let it air dry and then install the drywall,” Moreno said, “then do the texture and all that.”

Ivonne Meza is a flood victim who lives in Oceanview. She said her family didn't know what to do since they don’t have flood coverage on their home.

“I am very thankful for everybody,” Meza said. “It's like they always say: I need to have it. And the saying in Spanish, ‘Hoy por ti; mañana por mí’ saying, ‘Today, me; tomorrow, it could be you,’ And them helping, everybody else helping, family, friends, coming over and calling.... It means a lot to us.”

The city and county of San Diego, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, have declared a state of emergency regarding the flooding. Damages will be in the millions of dollars; many San Diegans, maybe hundreds, are without homes. Some of the most acute flooding and damage occurred in southeastern San Diego communities, including Mountain View, Southcrest, Logan Heights and Encanto.

The county of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce will provide grant funding and technical assistance to businesses affected by the recent flooding in San Diego City Council's District 4, which encompasses most of southeast San Diego, including Encanto, Mountain View, Skyline and Lincoln Park.

"We understand the devastating impact that the recent flooding has had on businesses in District 4, and we are committed to providing immediate support to help them recover and rebuild," said Donna DeBerry, president and CEO of the CSDBCC. "Based on the numerous requests from our local businesses in need in Southeast San Diego, we know that there is a desperate need for financial help."

CSDBCC encourages local businesses in District 4 that have been affected by the flooding to apply for grant funding and technical assistance through this link.

