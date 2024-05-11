At least 4 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash near Fallbrook

At least four people were killed late Friday after two vehicles collided head-on on state Route 76, roughly one mile east of Interstate 15 near Fallbrook.

Both vehicles involved in the crash caught fire according to Captain Brent Pascua, a spokesperson for Cal Fire San Diego.

One other person involved in the crash was taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido with major injuries, said Pascua.

People from both vehicles were killed in the crash, Pascua added.

Following the crash, officials closed state Route 76 in both directions between Horse Ranch Creek Road and Rice Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert has been issued in the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.