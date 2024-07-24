GroveFire in far North County prompts evacuation orders, warnings

A wildfire spread over hilly open terrain in the rural northeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, blackening hundreds of acres and prompting fire officials to issue evacuation orders for two areas and an evacuation warning for two others.

Evacuation orders mean that:

There is extreme danger in your area

You must leave now

Do not wait

Contact your neighbors and share information

A map of the affected areas is below:

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. in the Sunshine Summit area, north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said people in the affected areas could head to a Temporary Evacuation Point at Warner Springs High School at 30951 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086.

Within four hours, the flames had charred roughly 400 acres as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to halt the spread of the blaze, which was growing in a southeasterly direction, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency. Cornette told NBC 7 that the blaze has the potential to burn more than a thousand acres.

The closest structures to the fire as of 5:15 p.m. were homes in Chihuahua Valley, about four miles from the burn zone, the spokesman said.

#GroveFire [Update] The fire is currently 400 acres, zero percent contained, and approximately 4 miles from Chihuahua Valley.



Evacuation orders and warnings are in place. Please visit https://t.co/IaqJWNcuqC for more information. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 25, 2024

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to corral the blaze, according to Cornette.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, though there had been reports of lightning in the area shortly before it erupted, he said.