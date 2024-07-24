Wildfires

#GroveFire in far North County prompts evacuation orders, warnings

The fire has burned more than 400 acres so far with the potential to spread to another 600-plus, officials said.

By City News Service

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. in the Sunshine Summit area, north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, according to Cal Fire.
UC San Diego

A wildfire spread over hilly open terrain in the rural northeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, blackening hundreds of acres and prompting fire officials to issue evacuation orders for two areas and an evacuation warning for two others.

Evacuation orders mean that:

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

  • There is extreme danger in your area
  • You must leave now
  • Do not wait
  • Contact your neighbors and share information

A map of the affected areas is below:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. in the Sunshine Summit area, north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said people in the affected areas could head to a Temporary Evacuation Point at Warner Springs High School at 30951 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086.

Local

San Diego

No San Diego Comic-Con badge? These 2024 events don't require a ticket

Clairemont

Clairemont man who opposed complex for homeless seniors: It was ‘blessing in disguise'

Within four hours, the flames had charred roughly 400 acres as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to halt the spread of the blaze, which was growing in a southeasterly direction, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency. Cornette told NBC 7 that the blaze has the potential to burn more than a thousand acres.

The closest structures to the fire as of 5:15 p.m. were homes in Chihuahua Valley, about four miles from the burn zone, the spokesman said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to corral the blaze, according to Cornette.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, though there had been reports of lightning in the area shortly before it erupted, he said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us