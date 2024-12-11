San Diego security guard stabbed in unprovoked attack in Gaslamp Quarter

A 28-year-old man working as a security guard and doorman at a Gaslamp bar was in the hospital Wednesday after being stabbed with a knife by a 23-year-old man as he was leaving the bar, authorities said.

At 9:18 p.m. Tuesday at a bar on 600 5th Avenue the suspect, without provocation, stabbed the guard in the neck, right shoulder and abdomen, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The guard underwent surgery for the lacerations, the police statement said.

The victim tackled the suspect and with some help from bar customers restrained him until police arrived. Officers took the suspect into custody.

SDPD Central Division detectives were investigating the stabbing.