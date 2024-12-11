San Diego

San Diego security guard stabbed in unprovoked attack in Gaslamp Quarter

The security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck Tuesday night, according to San Diego Police.

By City News Service

generic police car lights SDPD
NBC 7

A 28-year-old man working as a security guard and doorman at a Gaslamp bar was in the hospital Wednesday after being stabbed with a knife by a 23-year-old man as he was leaving the bar, authorities said.

At 9:18 p.m. Tuesday at a bar on 600 5th Avenue the suspect, without provocation, stabbed the guard in the neck, right shoulder and abdomen, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The guard underwent surgery for the lacerations, the police statement said.

The victim tackled the suspect and with some help from bar customers restrained him until police arrived. Officers took the suspect into custody.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SDPD Central Division detectives were investigating the stabbing.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us