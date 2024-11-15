Donate to a child in need with NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 annual ‘Toys for Tots' drive

To find your nearest The UPS Store toy drop-off location, use the map below:

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are joining forces with the U.S. Marine Corps and The UPS Store locations of San Diego to collect thousands of toys for children who would likely not receive gifts for the holidays otherwise.

The annual 'Toys for Tots' drive collects new and unwrapped toys at participating The UPS Store locations and donates them to families in need.

The Marines will be accepting toys collected at participating The UPS Store locations, but monetary donations are also appreciated. Financial donations allow the Marines to purchase toys at a discount in bulk and pre-sort them based on the needs of the community.

Here is how you can donate to 'Toys for Tots' this year:

Donate online here.

You can drop-off your new and unwrapped toy donation at participating The UPS Store locations. Click here for a drop-off location near you.

When donating, consider donating toys or items for pre-teens or teenagers as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.

Thank you for supporting 'Toys for Tots'!