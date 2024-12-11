Person shot, killed by El Cajon police after trying to run them over: Mayor

El Cajon police shot and killed a person Wednesday after they allegedly tried to run over officers in the police station's parking lot, according to the mayor of the East County city.

Just prior to the shooting, officers were holding a retirement ceremony inside the building, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said at a news conference at 2:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after the incident.

As part of that ceremony, officers walked outside to prepare patrol cars for part of the celebration, which is when the person who was fatally shot tried to drive over two police officers. Police fired their weapons then, killing them.

One officer suffered injuries to his arm in the incident and was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

Footage from the scene showed a black truck with the driver's side window shattered and bullet holes covering the door. Caution tape surrounded the scene.

San Diego police responded to the shooting and will handle the homicide investigation per a memorandum of understanding that discourages law enforcement agencies from conducting investigations involving their own officers.

El Cajon Police are investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred outside the police station. The media is asked to stage in the west parking lot of 100 Civic Center Way. This is an ongoing investigation, more details to follow. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) December 11, 2024

