6 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in Campo

Six people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being exposed to carbon monoxide, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The two adults and four children were in the home on Campo Truck Trail when they fell ill, Cal Fire said. All were transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in unknown condition.

Campo was under San Diego Gas & Electric's Public Safety Power Outage but the outage was partially restored at the time of the reported incident. More than 500 customers were still reported to be without power at the time.

Cal Fire said it was not known whether the home was still without power or if the residents were using a generator.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.