Good Samaritans Furnish Apartment of Mother of 4 Who Was Formerly Homeless

A San Diego woman and her four children, who resorted to couch surfing and crowding into a friend's living room for five months till she got on her feet in the area, got an unbelievable gift from some good Samaritans this week.

When Tierra Mack, 28, and her three daughters and son -- ages 11 to 2 -- got home on Thursday on Mercy Road in San Diego, they probably didn't recognize their apartment.

Beds, dressers, decorative items, a couch, coffee table, toys, patio furniture, bedding, a dining set, a set of dishes and, well, everything that makes an apartment a home -- workers moved it all in and assembled it before the Macks got home.

Was Mack surprised?

"[At] a loss for words right now," Mack said. "Like, I don't even know where to begin. To come from Ohio and being divorced, and having four kids, and being a single mom, it's hard. But this is like, help put a lot of ease to my life, working and having four children and just all over the place. So now they have their own little place and I have my own little sanctuary ..."

A case worker chose the Mack family to be the recipients of the goodwill from Humble Design and the team at La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Center and Med Spa.

"This is a family of five," said Marie Oleson, the CEO of the La Jolla Cosmetic Center. "Because of COVID, they've been living in this apartment on mattresses since April. Now we're here to set up a home for them and a home that will be the foundation for their life."

Mack came to the area last year and was unable to find part-time work till April -- a small miracle in itself, considering that the pandemic hit the area in February -- and recently was offered a full-time job as a case manager.