Girl, 3, Readmitted to Hospital After Coronavirus Quarantine

A 3-year-old girl, who was one of seven patients admitted to the hospital after returning from the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has been re-admitted to the hospital for additional testing.

Annabel Wucinski is in isolation at Rady Children's Hospital awaiting the results of additional testing for coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The girl and her father, Frank Wucinski, were first taken to the hospital last Wednesday, the day a plane carrying 167 passengers from Wuhan, China touched down at MCAS Miramar.

The CDC said that the father, daughter and two other patients first showed signs of fever and cough that warranted their transfer to isolation rooms at local hospitals.

After three days in isolation, the father and daughter tested negative for coronavirus and were released, CDC Dr. Christopher Braden said. The pair were taken back to MCAS Miramar where they expected to finish their 14-day quarantine before returning home.

But a week later, Annabel Wucinski was taken back to the hospital after exhibiting additional symptoms that the CDC wanted to evaluate, Braden said.

Braden said that they still have confidence in the initial negative test results.

The announcement was made at a press conference that also shared details about a mix-up that led to the release of the patient with San Diego County's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The woman was in isolation at UC San Diego Health, as was a second patient who was awaiting test results.

The remaining passengers were confined to a quarantine facility, protected by U.S. Marshals, though some expressed frustration with the handling of their care.

A petition signed by some patients was addressed to the CDC on Wednesday, which outlined suggestions to the quarantine process like more testing, better separation between patients and disinfection of common areas.

The World Health Organization named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19. The illness was first reported in December and connected to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak has largely been concentrated.