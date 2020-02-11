Quarantined Evacuees Demand Oversight in New Petition Against CDC

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an isolated patient who tested positive for the coronavirus back into the general quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the other patients started a petition to demand better oversight at the facility.

“A lot of sentiment had been expressed that we need to make some suggestions and get some feedback,” said quarantined patient Jake Wilson.

Wilson shared the petition a day after a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus was mistakenly released from UC San Diego Medical Center.

Soon after the woman was discharged, the CDC notified her that her test results were mislabeled and she, in fact, tested positive for the virus, according to a local health official with knowledge of the case.

But before the error was discovered, she was briefly taken back to MCAS Miramar. In a statement to NBC 7, UC San Diego Medical Center said the patient was returned to isolation with minimal symptoms.

The petition, already signed by several evacuees from Wuhan, China, has a cover page that reads, “Suggestion Letter to CDC. Please sign if you agree.”

According to the petition, it was written “in light of the first confirmed case at Miramar couple with the current precautions taken at the center.”

The unnamed writer said the suggestions are “critical measures toward mitigating the potential risk of spreading the virus at the Miramar Center,” on behalf of “Wuhan evacuees at Miramar Marine Air Base.”

Wilson said he’s worried about cross-contamination of current quarantined evacuees. He told NBC 7 screening currently only consists of a temperature reading once daily and evacuees have been asked to voluntarily admit to symptoms. Wilson said there are no personal testing kits available.

“We really felt the need for these basic things to be addressed, and we hope that the petition would at least be able to address these basic concerns,” Wilson said.

There are five suggestions in the petition:

Everyone in the facility be tested. Preventing the gathering of large numbers of people into small, enclosed environments; suggesting meals be delivered to the door and town hall meetings through conference calls. Periodic delivery of personal protective gear to each room, including masks and sanitizing alcohol for in-room disinfection. Provision of hand sanitizer at the front desk and in the playground. Disinfection of public areas two to three times a day, including playground, laundry room, door knobs, etc.

“The people are really worried, not just only about themselves here at the facility and the cross-contamination. They don’t want to bring this virus back out into the public and potentially infect their families whenever they’re released,” Wilson said.

On Monday, the CDC confirmed the first case of coronavirus in San Diego County.