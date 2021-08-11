Funeral, Procession Today for SDPD Officer and Former Padres Catcher Dan Walters

A San Diego Padres player-turned-San Diego police officer who died in the spring of 2020 will be honored Wednesday with a long-overdue procession and funeral highlighting his impact on America’s Finest City.

SDPD Officer Dan Walters, 53, died on April 23, 2020.

Dan Walters played for the Padres in the early 1990s before changing career paths and becoming an officer with the San Diego Police Department; he was shot on the job in 2003

According to the city of San Diego, Walters died from complications stemming from injuries that he suffered in 2003 when he was shot on the job.

At the time of his death, the Padres and the San Diego Police Department mourned his loss on social media; the county was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, so a proper goodbye to the beloved officer was just not safe or possible.

But on Wednesday, Walters’ family, friends, colleagues, and the city he loved to serve will finally have the chance to say farewell.

City of San Diego public information officer Jose Ysea said a “Line of Duty Death” procession for Walters will begin at 6:30 a.m. at San Diego State University and will travel to Shadow Mountain Church on Greenfield Drive in El Cajon via eastbound Interstate 8.

Ysea said the ceremony will include first responders stationed on overpasses along I-8 in San Diego’s East County, between College Avenue to Greenfield Drive.

After Walters’ memorial service at Shadow Mountain Church, Ysea said there will be a procession from the church to El Camino Memorial Cemetery on Carroll Canyon Road.

SDPD Officer Dan Walters' Legacy

Walters was born in Brunswick, Maine, but moved to San Diego County, where he graduated from Santana High School in Santee.

A right-handed catcher, Walters made his Major League Baseball debut with the Padres on June 1, 1992, at the age of 25. He played two seasons and 84 career games with the Friars and hung up his mitt in May of 1993.

Walters then went from Major League Baseball to a major career move: he became an officer with the San Diego Police Department.

On Nov. 12, 2003, his whole life changed when he was shot while in the line of duty.

That night, Walters and rookie SDPD Officer Aaron Hildreth were on routine patrol on 43rd Street when they stopped to help SDPD Officer Henry Ingraham, who was approaching a suspicious man standing between two cars.

As Ingraham stepped closer to the suspect, the man opened fire. Walters and Hildreth were getting out of their patrol car and the suspect shot Walters on the neck, severely wounding him. A passing motorist then hit Walters, further adding to his injuries.

Hildreth – just 19 days out of SDPD training – fired his service weapon at the suspect and killed him, according to the San Diego Police Museum. Walters was awarded the Medal for Valor and the SDPD Purple Heart for trying to help Ingraham amid the threat of gunfire. Hildreth was awarded the Medal of Valor.

The shooting left Walters paralyzed from the neck down.

Ten years after the shooting, Walters spoke with Fred Dickey for a moving story for the San Diego Union-Tribune. In the piece, Walters spoke about the day he was shot in the line of duty.

He recalled lunging at the shooter, and how the suspect then put the gun to the back of Walters’ neck and fired. Walters told Dickey that the moment he was shot, he thought he was dead. Then he was hit by the car.

When he regained consciousness, according to the U-T piece, Walters said he realized he “couldn’t move a muscle.”

In that story, Walters also spoke in-depth about his life and how he didn’t want to be forgotten.

The ceremony for Walters on Wednesday, though late, will fulfill that wish and remind the city of the officer's legacy.