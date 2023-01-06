Former Aztecs Player Accused of Sex Assault Responds to Civil Complaint

In a new court filing, attorneys for a former San Diego State Aztec football player accused of sexual assault say their client is innocent.

The response comes in the wake of a civil complaint filed by a woman alleging that Matt Araiza and two other former players sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

The former SDSU football players accused of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl will not face charges in the sexual assault.

Araiza's attorneys are asking for the complaint to be dismissed, arguing that Araiza believed she was 18 years old at the time and that the sex they had was consensual.

"Mr. Araiza did not force, demand, or coerce the plaintiff to do anything," Araiza's attorneys, Dick Semerdjian and Kristen Bush, said in part in a news release issued this week. "Mr. Araiza did not enter the home with the plaintiff, and he spent no time with her inside the house. Mr. Araiza left the gathering long before the plaintiff and he has no personal knowledge of what may or may not have occurred inside the home on the night in question."

Last month, the San Diego District Attorney's office announced it would not file criminal charges in the case.

"Prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction," the DA's office said at the time in a news release.

"I can say that the DA did not reveal all of the evidence, but the evidence they did show us was graphic and supported the allegations in our lawsuit. The defendants will have no sympathizers once the evidence comes out," Dan Gilleon said.

Araiza's lawyers also alleged that "Jane Doe’s complaint is full of false, defamatory statements regarding Matt Araiza."

Five university football players were accused of carrying out the alleged sexual assaults during an off-campus house party on the night of Oct. 16, 2021. The most high-profile name connected with the case was All-American punter Araiza, whose play earned him the nickname "Punt God" and a draft selection by the Buffalo Bills. He was released by the team last August when the allegations became public.

According to the DA's office, sexual assault experts analyzed all the evidence in the case, including "over 35 taped witness interviews, the results of a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam, DNA results, and evidence derived from 10 search warrants."

The woman filed the civil complaint in San Diego Superior Court, in which she named three San Diego State football players, including Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko. NBC 7 received statements last month from the other players' legal representatives as well.

Ewaliko's Attorney, Marc X. Carlos, sent NBC 7 the following statement:

"I am supportive of the decision of the district attorney to not file charges in this matter. This was clearly a decision made after an exhaustive review of all available evidence by an experienced prosecution team acting according to ethical duties."

Leonard's attorney, Jamahl C. Kersey, sent NBC 7 the following statement:

"We're pleased with the result as far as the criminal case is concerned. We believe the correct decision was made by the DA's Office not to move forward with the filing of criminal charges."

In the complaint, Araiza is accused of having sex with the girl outside of a party before bringing her inside, where she was allegedly gang raped. The complaint also states the teen told Araiza she was a high school student.

If someone is a victim of sexual assault, they should call 911 and report it as soon as possible to the police. The District Attorney’s Victim Services Division can be reached at 619-531-4041. The Center for Community Solutions operates the only 24-hour toll-free County-wide crisis line for crisis intervention and information and referrals related to sexual assault at 1-888-385-4657.