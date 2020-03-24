Following Wuhan, China, Lockdown and Base Quarantine, San Diego Family Now ‘Staying at Home’

For many San Diegans, the effects of the novel coronavirus' spread only took hold following orders from public health officials to limit gatherings. But for one San Diego family, the California Governor's order to "stay at home" is just the latest in their attempt to escape COVID-19.

San Diego resident Yanjun Wei and her young children were in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, when the country began to take drastic measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The family was visiting Wei's grandparents for the Lunar New Year when they were forced into a strict lockdown and barred from returning home to San Diego. Wei was devastated.

“I’m sorry, I’m shaking,” Wei said as she talked with NBC 7 through WeChat on Jan. 31.

Weeks later Wei and her kids were part of a repatriation flight organized by the U.S. State Department, they then had to be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California for two weeks.

"Before the quarantine, that whole week I was not sleeping, you know. We were soldiers," Wei later told NBC 7.

In late February, Wei was finally able to go home to her husband in Serra Mesa. Since, the mother of two has continued to worry as the cases of the disease continue to rise here in the United States.

"I'm worried about the situation here, if it will get really that bad as what happened and what is happening Italy," she said. "It's really worrisome and stressful."

For the last month, she's been taking serious precautions against the rapidly spreading virus.

"My son just wanted to tell me he washed his hands, you know. I'm very nervous about him not doing his routines," she said about her three-year-old son, Rowan, who has not been to a playground in the last three months.

"So as a mom, I'm just going through all of it you know, all kind of fatigue that every mom has," said Wei.

Chinese authorities said they will end a two-month lockdown in central Hubei Province at midnight Tuesday, as their cases of the virus continue to subside. Wuhan, where the outbreak was detected in late December, will remain locked down until April 8th.

"It's really tiring at this point," explained Wei. "It's you know this mental like stress about what happened and what will happen."

Wei said her parents and family in Wuhan are healthy, but she's uncertain of what will happen when the city does finally reopen.

"I feel bad, I feel really sad for people like Wuhan citizens and what happened to them because it's not their fault," said Wei.

Wei said she's hoping San Diegans are taking the measures to stop the spread of coronavirus seriously and heeding caution by what has happened across the country.

San Diego County public health officials have echoed the state of California's order to "stay at home." On Monday, several city leaders closed public parks and beaches while the state did the same to ensure that residents are practicing social distancing.

