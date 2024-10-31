Watch LIVE: Firefighters battle vegetation fire near the College Area of San Diego

A brush fire in the College Area grew quickly Thursday afternoon and was threatening structures in the area, according to an NBC 7 crew at the scene.

The fire near Fairmount Avenue and Montezuma Road seems to have been sparked around 1:30 p.m., throwing up a big enough cloud of smoke to be visible across Mission Valley in Serra Mesa.

San Diego police were evacuating homes near the canyon along Montezuma Road, where the fire was burning on both sides. The areas under evacuation include Lucille, Lila and 49th. SDPD said they are going door-to-door warning people who need to leave.

Several ground crews were at the scene, and Copter 3 was flying overhead, assisting with the efforts to extinguish the fire, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue post on X at 1:45 a.m.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Around 2 p.m., an NBC 7 photojournalist at the scene said several structures were being threatened by flames and firefighters were working to protect structures along Lila Street and Lorraine Drive.

Several roads have been closed in the area, and officials are urging people to avoid the area. Northbound Fairmount Avenue to eastbound Montezuma have been closed, according to San Diego police.

SDPD told NBC 7 that the fire was believed to have started in a Palm Tree.

The fire started shortly after another blaze in Spring Valley earlier in the afternoon that prompted some evacuations.

Check back here for details on this breaking news story — Ed.