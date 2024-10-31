Evacuations were ordered by first responders Thursday afternoon after a brush fire began burning in East County near where state Routes 125 and 54 intersect.

By 12:30, officials said, the flames in Spring Valley had charred just one acre near the Jamacha Boulevard exit of the freeway, but the fire spead significantly in the following hour.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in some areas, including at Leigh Avenue and Spring Canyon Drive, but details are still sketchy on other locations of the nearby residential neighborhoods that have ordered out.

Cal Fire has two firefighting helicopters at the scene, assisting the San Miguel Fire & Rescue with its ground crews deployed to the incident, according to Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette.

Evacuees have been told they can meet at the gym at Mt. Miguel High School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.