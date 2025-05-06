Oceanside

Oceanside to host very first Sports Illustrated Women's Games

The woman will participate in a weeklong series of team and individual competitions of basketball, gymnastics, tennis, flag football, volleyball and combat sports.

By Clay Marshall

Getty Images

Some of the best athletes from around the world are coming to Oceanside later this year.

The coastal city will be the destination for the brand new Sports Illustrated Women’s Games. From Tuesday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 2, the invitational will be a highly competitive showcase and celebration of women athletes and their impact on the sports world.

According to Sports Illustrated, there will be teams of domestic and international athletes, representing Team Americas and Team World. They will participate in a weeklong series of team and individual competitions of basketball, gymnastics, tennis, flag football, volleyball and combat sports, the magazine said.

“The SI Women’s Games are a groundbreaking opportunity to do what we have always done at Sports Illustrated,” Steve Cannella, Sports Illustrated editor in chief, said in a news release. “This is an exciting new way for us to tell the best stories in sports. We can’t wait to watch these incredible athletes compete in California and celebrate everything they do, both on and off the field.”

Fans can watch the SI Women's game on ION, which will be the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for the competition.

This article tagged under:

Oceanside
