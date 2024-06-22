San Diego County

Firefighters battling remote vegetation fire near Pala Casino

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire that broke out in Pala Saturday.

Units were dispatched around 11:10 a.m. Saturday to reports of smoke in a remote area of San Diego County, south of the Pala Casino near state Route 76, according to Cal Fire officials.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"The fire was held by retardant at one-eighth of an acre, with potential for 20 acres," a Cal Fire public information officer told City News Service. "Aircraft are on scene and crews are hiking to situate control lines."

The fire was a large spot in a rock outcropping with limited ground access. Units were expected to remain committed through the afternoon, fire officials said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters were still battling the flames, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette told NBC 7.

No evacuations or injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Local

MCAS Miramar

Parents of Marine killed in chopper crash in San Diego County run 5K in his honor

San Diego

Here's how you can stay safe as heat wave grips San Diego County

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyWildfiresWildlife
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us