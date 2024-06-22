Firefighters battling remote vegetation fire near Pala Casino

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire that broke out in Pala Saturday.

Units were dispatched around 11:10 a.m. Saturday to reports of smoke in a remote area of San Diego County, south of the Pala Casino near state Route 76, according to Cal Fire officials.

"The fire was held by retardant at one-eighth of an acre, with potential for 20 acres," a Cal Fire public information officer told City News Service. "Aircraft are on scene and crews are hiking to situate control lines."

The fire was a large spot in a rock outcropping with limited ground access. Units were expected to remain committed through the afternoon, fire officials said.

As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters were still battling the flames, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette told NBC 7.

No evacuations or injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

#PalaFire [Update] The fire is holding within the retardant and fixed wing aircraft are being released. Firefighter handcrews are hiking in to construct control lines and fully extinguish the fire. Units will remain committed through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/813URbbnH8 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 22, 2024