Alex Morgan returns to Wave as minority investor

Alex Morgan entered a new chapter of life last year, which will now feature a new role with the San Diego Wave.

The club announced Tuesday morning that the U.S. Soccer icon has returned, less than a year after retiring from professional soccer, to serve as a minority investor. She said the idea of transitioning to ownership came to mind when she heard that San Diego was getting an expansion franchise in 2022.

"The mission has always been to leave the game in a better place and continue to advocate for women's sports and women's soccer, and advocate for the things that I'm also passionate about in San Diego," Morgan said in an interview conducted by the Wave. "It all just made sense to continue on with the Wave. The mission stays the same: continuing to uplift women, this team, and the NWSL."

Morgan was the face of the franchise from their arrival until her retirement late last season. In her first season in San Diego, she won the NWSL Golden Boot as the league's top scorer. A year late,r Morgan helped the Wave claim the 2023 NWSL Shield, which goes to the team that finishes the regular season with the best record.

Her presence helped the club become the most successful expansion team in league history, reaching the playoff semifinals in their first two seasons. The Wave also broke numerous attendance records in its early seasons.

"I want players to see this club as a place they seek out, that they want to play in," Morgan said. "I want fans to look at this as an exciting environment and an organization and a team that they want to continue to get behind and stay behind. I want this club to be a reflection of the community that we live in and represent."

Morgan joins the club's front office, now led by the Leichtman-Levine family.

“Alex has always fought to positively impact this game beyond the pitch,” said Wave FC controlling owner Lauren Leichtman in the club's announcement. "She used her platform to lead, to advocate, and to build

something meaningful in San Diego. Her decision to invest is not only a continuation of her leadership

but also a reflection of her belief in what we are building.”

The Wave missed out on the postseason in Morgan's final season. Along with her departure, the team parted with stars Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw and hired its second head coach, Jonas Eidevall. The new look group is undefeated in its last four matches and currently sits fourth in the NWSL standings.

"I love the success that I'm seeing on the field already," Morgan said. "I'm absolutely loving the product I'm seeing out on the field. It's exciting from a fan's perspective. I am just looking forward to this year or in the near future bringing a championship to San Diego."

Morgan's impact has extended beyond the field in San Diego and beyond. In 2023, she launched the Alex Morgan Foundation, which aims to provide equity and opportunity for girls and women. She is also the co-founder of the media company TOGETHXR and is an investor in the women's 3-on-3 league Unrivaled.

Morgan is married to Coronado native Servando Carrasco. Her retirement announcement last year was accompanied by news that they were expecting their second child. In March, the couple welcomed Enzo, a baby boy.