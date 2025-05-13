Newsom releases state guidelines on eradicating homeless encampments

On Monday, California’s governor announced a state model to help guide cities and counties on addressing homeless encampments.

The guidelines empower local governments to penalize people for sleeping in public areas, but urges them to do so in a humane way. The model prohibits camping on sidewalks and “persistent” camping in the same space for several days. It also recommends that municipalities make every effort to provide shelter before clearing out encampments.

San Diego officials say they are ahead of the curve.

"We’ve had the Unsafe Camping Ordinance almost two years here in San Diego, and the guidance the state has put out is very similar to what the Unsafe Camping Ordinance has in there already,” said Franklin Coopersmith, the deputy director of Clean San Diego, a division of the city’s Environmental Services department.

Coopersmith said several city departments work hand-in-hand to get people off the streets, not just by cleaning up encampments but also by offering services to help the unhoused.

“We work closely with our counterparts to try to identify what options there are at that time,” Coopersmith added.

Kenneth Winfield told NBC 7 that he’s been homeless for years and understands the city’s desire to end homeless encampments. What’s really needed, however, is more shelter, he said.

“They don’t have enough shelters for us not to be homeless,” Winfield said.

Winfield told NBC 7 that some San Diego Police Officers are overzealous when they tell city campers to move on or have their belongings confiscated. Since San Diego began enforcing its Unsafe Camping Ordinance, he said, more homeless people are obeying 24-hour notice signs that are posted before encampments get cleared.

“They put the signs up and we understand that we have 24 hours to vacate the area," Winfield said. " A lot of these people out here, everything they have will be right in that area.”

NBC 7 asked Winfield if he had ever been offered shelter when his home on the street was disturbed.

"Sometimes, but the beds aren’t always open,” Winfield said, adding that he applauds efforts to get treatment for those with mental health or drug addiction problems.

San Diego mayor Todd Gloria issued the following statement after the governor announced the guidelines:

“I welcome Governor Newsom’s leadership in releasing this model ordinance to address encampments, which pose a health and public safety risk to communities – including those residing in them. It aligns with our understanding here in San Diego that enforcement, paired with shelter opportunities and services, is essential to helping people off the streets and into care.

“San Diego adopted our Unsafe Camping Ordinance nearly two years ago, and we’ve seen measurable results from our approach. We are reducing encampments, connecting people to shelter, and restoring safety and dignity to our public spaces.”