Clairemont's Aladdin restaurant linked to salmonella outbreak reopens

A popular restaurant in San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood recently linked to a salmonella outbreak has reopened.

San Diego County public health officials said last week that 37 people fell ill — nine of whom were hospitalized — after eating at Aladdin Mediterranean Café between April 25 and May 1. Those impacted were between 1 and 90 years old, according to the county.

Aladdin voluntarily closed on May 1 to allow the county to conduct testing to determine the source of the outbreak. The restaurant was expected to reopen "once the investigation is complete and it is determined there is no ongoing risk," the county said.

County health inspectors visited the restaurant on May 2 and found no violations during an environmental inspection. They similarly checked Aladdin out on April 29, a few days after some of the diners were sickened and found no violations then, either. However, during a "routine inspection" that same day in April, they did observe a "major" violation of food-safety protocols and a "minor" violation related to food holding temperatures.

On Monday, Aladdin announced on Instagram that the establishment was allowed to reopen.

"Since then (May 1), the health department has performed multiple, extensive health inspections and interviews for our staff," the post read, in part. "The health department has now concluded its testing and was unable to determine the source of the outbreak. As such, Aladdin has been given the approval to re-open.

"We want to emphasize that our customers' health and safety is our number one priority," Aladdin said in the letter. "In the past 32 years that we have been in business, we have always maintained an A grade from the health department. We take cleanliness very seriously and understand the responsibility that comes with preparing and serving food to our community members. Serving high quality, fresh food is the ethos of our business, which is central to everything we do at Aladdin."

At least two lawsuits were filed on behalf of people who were allegedly sickened after eating at Aladdin.

County health officials say salmonella symptoms typically begin 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food and those infected may be ill from four to seven days but generally recover without treatment.

