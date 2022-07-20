San Diego

Extreme Temperatures Coming For San Diego Deserts

An excessive heat warning is issued when extreme temperatures have the potential to lead to heat-related illness, especially for those who work or are active outdoors

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Temperatures are expected to get dangerously hot in San Diego County's deserts, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the rest of the work week.

The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday for the deserts, where temperatures could reach up to 116 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Other parts of the county, while not under advisory or warning, can expect warm temperatures as well, the NWS said. Temperatures are expected to be in the high-80s to low-90s inland and in the mid-80s in the mountains. Along the coast, monsoonal moisture is expected to keep temperatures relatively mild -- in the mid to high 70s.

That same monsoonal moisture could bring some thunderstorms and showers to the mountains and deserts again this week. The best chance is Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Here are ways to keep yourself safe amid extreme heat:

  • Stay hydrated with water. Avoid sugary beverages.
  • Check on friends and neighbors at high risk for heat-related illness.
  • Stay cool in an air-conditioned area.
  • NEVER leave kids or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.
  • If you go outside, remember: wear a hat; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; use sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), and bring water.
  • Limit time outdoors. Take breaks often.
  • Visit a San Diego County Cool Zone
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/where-to-cool-off-san-diego-county-opens-cool-zones/2966878/

Extreme heat is gripping different parts of the nation and world. Europe was in the midst of a heat wave that have triggered wildfires and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths.

