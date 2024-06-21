Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Diego County deserts

What to Know The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday to Thursday for the San Diego County deserts

A heat advisory was issued for the inland valleys, foothills and mountains from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Cool Zones will be open around the county this weekend

Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday for the San Diego County desert communities with highs above 110 expected over the weekend and into next week.

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from Saturday to Thursday in the San Diego County deserts. Highs are expected to reach 114 and can lead to heat-related illness.

A heat advisory was issued for the inland valleys, foothills and mountains from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. It will be between 95 and 100 near the foothills on Saturday, but the conditions will be cooler on Sunday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The county has opened its Cool Zones for those who need a place to beat the heat.

“Our housing inventory in San Diego county is an aging housing inventory and a lot of those places don’t have great insulation and so single-family homes apartments and condominiums aren’t always the break from the heat so having access to be able to get into these truly air-conditioned spaces is a huge, huge thing for so many of our residents," said Megan Howell, Reacreation Supervisor for the City of La Mesa.

Temperatures are expected to be between 90 and 100 in the mountain areas on Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers in the mountains on Saturday.

Friday temperatures: