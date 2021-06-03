San Diego

Effort to Recall San Diego Council Member Jennifer Campbell Fails to Gather Signatures Needed

The group behind the recall effort said their efforts to remove Campbell from her seat will continue ahead of the November 2022 election

By Christina Bravo and Priya Sridhar

City Council President Jen Campbell
An effort to remove San Diego City Council Member Jennifer Campbell failed to gather the signatures needed to force a recall election, the group behind the signature gathering drive said Wednesday.

More than 14,000 signatures from District 2 constituents were needed within 100 days from February 23 to trigger a recall election, but the signature-gathering effort came short of 10,000, according to the Committee Supporting the Recall of Jennifer Campbell. A recall election would likely have cost around $2 million, according to the Registrar of Voters Office.

The group started the movement to because they felt Campbell wasn't listening to her constituents on things like her proposed ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

Dan Rottenstreich, a spokesperson for the District 2 representative, called the recall effort "unwarranted and unnecessary."

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar heard from proponents of the effort to recall Councilmember Jen Campbell, and Campbell herself.

"In rejecting this recall, San Diegans have shown once again that they want leaders focused on bringing people together to get things done, not more divisive politics tearing communities apart," Rottenstreich said in a statement.

The group behind the recall effort said their efforts to remove Campbell from her seat will continue ahead of the November 2022 election.

"We remain as committed as ever to seeing D2 represented by someone who genuinely cares about residents," the group said in a statement. "The next round in that battle will be decided in November 2022, and we are already gearing up."

