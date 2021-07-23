Eater San Diego: Roman Trattoria Now Tops the InterContinental

Peek inside the latest restaurant from prolific hospitality group CH Projects. This time, their newest spot is on a rooftop in downtown San Diego. Eater San Diego has the scoop, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

CH Projects Launches Rooftop Italian Restaurant

Trattoria Seneca debuts July 27 on the 19th floor of the InterContinental Hotel in downtown San Diego where it'll serve as a stand-alone restaurant but also feed patrons of The Reading Club, a members-only social club opening this fall. Seneca's menu features pasta, pizza, wood-grilled fish and steak, and other Italian classics including fresh mozzarella made tableside.

Eater's Guide to San Diego

Serving as a resource to locals and visitors, this handy guide highlights Eater's top maps, from tacos to sushi, and spotlights some of the area's top restaurants and gives an overview of San Diego food neighborhoods to know.

Mexican Seafood Lands in the Gaslamp

Look inside the 7,000-square-foot, two-level Karina's Cantina, arriving on Fifth Avenue in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter this weekend with a menu of Mexican seafood favorites, from ceviche and tacos to Puerto Nuevo-style lobster. The restaurant and tequila bar will offer late night hours and live DJ entertainment.

Gordon Ramsay Bringing Hell's Kitchen to Harrah's

Based on the celebrity chef's long-running global reality series, Hell's Kitchen the restaurant experience is coming to Harrah's Resort Southern California next spring. With a show kitchen that mimics the show's set, the restaurant will serve some of Gordon Ramsay's most signature dishes.

Carlsbad Gelateria Expanding to the East Village

Starting next week, GelatoLove will take over the gelato counter inside the Italian food market, RoVino, The Foodery. Specializing in gelato made with allulose, a fruit-derived lower-calorie sugar, GelatoLove will offer 18 rotating flavors as well as gelato cakes and drinks by Verona-based Barini Coffee.

