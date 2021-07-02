Eater San Diego: All-Outdoor Restaurant Pops Up at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

A luxury resort in Del Mar is appealing to locals by turning its grand lawn into a casual, open-air restaurant and bar. Eater San Diego gives us an up-close look at what’s cooking there, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Dine Outdoors and Make S'mores at the Del Mar Social Club

This weekend, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar launches an open-air, outdoor pop-up that will run until October. Featuring private cabanas, fire pit tables, games, and live entertainment, the casual restaurant offers summertime cocktails and a menu that includes wood fired pizza, roasted whole Dungeness crab, burgers, and s'mores kits. Check out these photos of the outdoor social club area.

Tropical Rooftop Bars Coming to Little Italy and Oceanside

Local hospitality group Grind & Prosper (Louisana Purchase, Miss B's Coconut Club) is opening two rooftop cocktail bars inspired by Caribbean culture. Coco Maya by Miss B's will replace Prepkitchen on India Street in Little Italy, and is expected to open this October. Over in downtown Oceanside, CocoCabana will crown a new boutique hotel currently under construction in a historic, 1880s-era building.

20 Essential San Diego Burgers

San Diego is undoubtedly a burger-loving town, with dedicated burger joints and house burgers residing on many a restaurant menu. From humble smashburgers to gourmet renditions, Eater's latest guide highlights 20 of the best local spots to find a tasty and satisfying burger.

Global Taqueria Opening in Carlsbad

Debuting later this month in Carlsbad Village's State Street Commons mixed-use complex, Pure Taco will serve a fast-casual menu of tacos made with hand-pressed tortillas that’ll range from traditional grilled steak and fish tacos, to versions inspired by Korean and Vietnamese cuisine.

22 of San Diego's Best Dive Bars

Hampered by restrictions throughout the pandemic, dive bars are back in business offering stiff drinks to thirsty San Diegans. For your next bar crawl, Eater has mapped 22 of San Diego's top dive bars where you can pull up a seat and enjoy dim lighting, good jukeboxes, and a round of pool. We’ll cheers to that.

