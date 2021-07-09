Eater San Diego: Filipino Food Lands at Liberty Public Market

A fast-casual concept serving Filipino classics has arrived at Liberty Public Market at Liberty Station. Eater San Diego has the scoop on that new spot, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

White Rice Launches Inside Liberty Public Market

Local chef Phillip Esteban, who already runs a ramen shop inside Liberty Public Market at Liberty Station, has just debuted a new stall serving Filipino silong, or rice bowls. Called White Rice, the spot tops its rice bowls with everything from crispy pork belly to barbecue chicken skewers. Also on the menu: traditional snacks like ube pandesal and lumpia Shanghai.

Esteban – a National City native who has also appeared on “Chopped” on the Food Network – was a guest on our Scene in San Diego podcast last fall and talked with us about his many local culinary projects. Esteban is also part of the team behind Open Gym, a local group that runs Craft Meals Catering, focused on making a positive impact in San Diego through locally sourced food. He’s been teaming up with Pete Halmay – director of San Diego’s Tuna Harbor Dockside Market – to make his mission happen.

Midwestern Chain Bringing Cheesesteaks and Hoagies to San Diego

Founded in Detroit, Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks, Hoagies & Grill is preparing for major expansion in Southern California including 25 locations in San Diego County alone. The casual sandwich chain is starting with a flagship outpost in the Gaslamp where it replaces Burger Lounge on 5th Avenue.

Southeast Asian Restaurant Coming to North Park

The former chef and co-owner of Oceanside's acclaimed Dija Mara will open Hoxton Manor this month on University Avenue in the former Breakfast Company space. Combining SoCal sensibilities with Asian ingredients, the menu will highlight the cuisine of Vietnam, Thailand, and the surrounding areas while the bar will focus on gin cocktails and natural wine.

Where to Drink Cocktails Right Now

The latest monthly update of the Eater Cocktail Heatmap, aka a rundown of new bars and fresh cocktail menus, includes a recently-opened rooftop bar at Oceanside's Mission Pacific Hotel as well as a beloved Normal Heights bar Sycamore Den whose latest cocktail list features drinks that can be made as non-alcoholic versions.

Meal Service Offering Sliding Scale Pricing Expands to San Diego

Based in Los Angeles, Everytable has arrived in San Diego with a meal subscription service delivered from its central kitchen in LA. The company is also scouting locations across San Diego for its grab-and-go storefronts, where individually-packed meals will be priced from $5 to $9 depending on the median household income of each neighborhood.

