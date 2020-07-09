Eater San Diego: Restaurant Restrictions Resurface, Plus Outdoor Dining & Fresh Openings

Pandemic-related restrictions resurfaced for San Diego’s restaurants again this week as COVID-19 cases continued to surge. Eater San Diego shares updates on that big story from our local food and drink scene, plus details on how restaurants are adapting to outdoor dining and even some fresh openings around town.

San Diego County Closes Bars and Sets Curfew for Restaurants

County and public health officials have rolled back reopenings, ordering restaurants to shutter indoor dining rooms for the second time during the shutdown. Outdoor dining is still permitted, as well as takeout and delivery, and wineries and distilleries are allowed to operate its outdoor tasting areas.

Restaurants like Rudford's Diner in North Park are working hard to follow the county's public health order. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

Local Neighborhoods Expand Outdoor Dining Options Mayor Faulconer signed an executive order waiving permits for restaurants to extend service outdoors, and communities around the county are rushing to set up pop-up patios and curbside cafés. Little Italy is extending its Al Fresco dining program this weekend while a popular Convoy Street dining hub has converted its parking lot into additional seating. We talk more about this on this week’s episode of our Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater podcast.

Pure Project Brewing Opens in Downtown Carlsbad

Miramar-based brewery Pure Project has launched its first North County location with to-go beer. The Carlsbad tasting room features 20 taps and an on-site fermentation program, and the company is working to add a food component that will allow them to offer outdoor service.

Filipino Rice Bowls Coming to Liberty Station

Local chef Phillip Esteban, a recent champion of Food Network's "Chopped" and a veteran of Craft & Commerce and The Cork & Craft, is bringing his Filipino rice bowl concept to Liberty Public Market. Slated to open in September, White Rice will offer a menu of rice bowls based on classic Filipino dishes like lechon kawali and tocino manok.

Mandarin House Reopening in La Jolla After Fire

Shuttered since last summer after a kitchen fire, the 43-year-old Mandarin House is set to return to La Jolla Boulevard later this summer after a remodel. The space has been updated but the owner promises to maintain its old school charm as well as its original menu of Chinese dishes.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.