Eater San Diego

Eater San Diego: Let's Talk About the State of the Restaurant Industry

A round-up, via Eater San Diego, of this week's top stories in San Diego's food and drink scene

By Candice Woo, Edited by Monica Garske

NBC 7

This is, without question, a strange time for all of us – including San Diego’s restaurant industry. And there’s just so much to talk about. Eater San Diego has partnered with NBC 7’s The Scene for a new podcast, “The Scene in San Diego ft. Eater,” out now. Eater shares that story, plus other top news from our local food and drink scene as we continue to navigate this coronavirus pandemic and how it impacts every part of our lives.

Eater and NBC 7’s The Scene Partner Up on New Podcast
Eater San Diego and NBC 7’s The Scene have launched "Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater", a new podcast dedicated to stories about the ever-changing restaurant industry and the places and things that give our city its flavor. In the first episode, we discuss how new COVID-19 rules have impacted the business of hospitality and Sam The Cooking Guy tells us how his restaurants have been affected. Listen here or below:

Gaslamp Rooftop Restaurant Launches With Japanese-Peruvian Cuisine Celebrity chef Akira Back, whose empire includes a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul, Korea, has unveiled Lumi by Akira Back on Fifth Avenue. The rooftop restaurant and bar features a seasonal menu rooted in Peru's Nikkei cuisines, which combines Japanese technique with Peruvian ingredients. 

The Scene

More stories from The Scene, your source for what's happening in America's Finest City

Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Jun 25

LISTEN: Restaurants Reopen, But What Now? NBC 7's The Scene, Eater Launch Podcast to Find Out

Encinitas 2 hours ago

Streetside Dining and Shopping Coming to Encinitas

Popular Mexican Eatery Expanding to Mission Hills
Fourth Avenue's bustling Mexican spot La Puerta will be opening a second location in Mission Hills later this year. Replacing The Patio on Goldfinch, the cocktail bar and restaurant will offer menu favorites from its Gaslamp locations as well as new seafood dishes and more entrees. Read more about what it’s like to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic here, too.

Spicy Fried Chicken Lands in the East Village
Corner Chicken arrives at the corner of Ninth Avenue and G Street in the East Village this weekend, bringing fried chicken, from chicken tenders to a half-bird, that can be customized to a range of spice levels. The casual eatery from the owner of the Tajima ramen shops also serves a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and plenty of craft beer. 

Temecula Wineries Report Positive Cases of COVID-19
Wilson Creek Winery and Doffo Winery, two family-owned wineries in Temecula wine country, have announced that they will close temporarily after members of their teams tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A Temecula-area bakery and restaurant have also shuttered because of the virus. 

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Eater San Diegoeast villageMission HillsDining in San DiegoPodcast
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us