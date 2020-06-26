Eater San Diego: Let's Talk About the State of the Restaurant Industry

This is, without question, a strange time for all of us – including San Diego’s restaurant industry. And there’s just so much to talk about. Eater San Diego has partnered with NBC 7’s The Scene for a new podcast, “The Scene in San Diego ft. Eater,” out now. Eater shares that story, plus other top news from our local food and drink scene as we continue to navigate this coronavirus pandemic and how it impacts every part of our lives.

Eater and NBC 7’s The Scene Partner Up on New Podcast

Eater San Diego and NBC 7’s The Scene have launched "Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater", a new podcast dedicated to stories about the ever-changing restaurant industry and the places and things that give our city its flavor. In the first episode, we discuss how new COVID-19 rules have impacted the business of hospitality and Sam The Cooking Guy tells us how his restaurants have been affected. Listen here or below:

Gaslamp Rooftop Restaurant Launches With Japanese-Peruvian Cuisine Celebrity chef Akira Back, whose empire includes a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul, Korea, has unveiled Lumi by Akira Back on Fifth Avenue. The rooftop restaurant and bar features a seasonal menu rooted in Peru's Nikkei cuisines, which combines Japanese technique with Peruvian ingredients.

Popular Mexican Eatery Expanding to Mission Hills

Fourth Avenue's bustling Mexican spot La Puerta will be opening a second location in Mission Hills later this year. Replacing The Patio on Goldfinch, the cocktail bar and restaurant will offer menu favorites from its Gaslamp locations as well as new seafood dishes and more entrees. Read more about what it’s like to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic here, too.

Spicy Fried Chicken Lands in the East Village

Corner Chicken arrives at the corner of Ninth Avenue and G Street in the East Village this weekend, bringing fried chicken, from chicken tenders to a half-bird, that can be customized to a range of spice levels. The casual eatery from the owner of the Tajima ramen shops also serves a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and plenty of craft beer.

Temecula Wineries Report Positive Cases of COVID-19

Wilson Creek Winery and Doffo Winery, two family-owned wineries in Temecula wine country, have announced that they will close temporarily after members of their teams tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A Temecula-area bakery and restaurant have also shuttered because of the virus.

