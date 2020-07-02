Eater San Diego: Bars Shutter Again and Restaurants Get Curfew

Here we go again. The coronavirus pandemic shook up San Diego’s food and drink scene once again this week when county public health officials closed bars, breweries and wineries that don’t serve food due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Eater San Diego shares details on the impact of those closures and other top news from our food and drink scene in these whirlwind times of COVID-19, including some new openings, too.

San Diego County Closes Bars and Sets Curfew for Restaurants

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Diego County, local officials ordered bars, breweries, and wineries that don't serve food to shutter again. The county also mandated that restaurants must close by 10 p.m., with potential new regulations on the way that will put a temporary hold on indoor dining.

Although San Diego County was not among those ordered by the governor to close bars, county officials decided to do so anyway as more COVID-19 cases are reported locally.

NBC 7s Dave Summers spoke with bar restaurant staff and patrons about the latets restrictions

RakiRaki Ramen Expanding to Mira Mesa

It’s not all bad news these days for San Diego’s restaurant scene. Kearny Mesa’s popular RakiRaki Ramen is branching out to Mira Mesa with a new location that should be open by August. The Japanese restaurant will have a similar menu to the original Convoy Street shop, serving a large variety of ramen including its signature chicken ramen as well as appetizers, salads, and rice bowls.

Mexican Cantina Coming to La Jolla

The local hospitality group behind Karina's Mexican Seafood is opening Karina's Cantina in downtown La Jolla this month. The new spot will primarily feature seafood, from ceviche to tacos and burritos, and offer a full cocktail bar. The eatery replaces Saffron Thai, which shuttered last fall.

Mostra Coffee Delivers North County Café

Named micro-roaster of the year by Roast Magazine, the local coffee company just opened its second café – pandemic and all – in the 4S Ranch community. Known for its support of the Philippine coffee industry, Mostra Coffee’s specialty beverages include drinks inspired by classic Filipino desserts.

Hot Chicken Shop Reboots at Liberty Public Market

The team behind Mastiff Sausage Company has taken over another food stall at Liberty Public Market and plans to debut its take on the Nashville hot chicken trend later this month. Called Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken, the menu includes fried chicken sliders, chicken cheesy fries, and chicken and waffles. Oh, and if you're wondering what Nashville hot chicken is, let us help.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.