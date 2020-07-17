Eater San Diego: Puesto Opens 10,000-Square-Foot Mexican Brewpub in Mission Valley

Its debut delayed out of the gate due to a COVID-19 case, Puesto has opened its ambitious new project: a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and brewery in a familiar spot in Mission Valley. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Puesto Cerveceria Combines Mexican Cuisine and Craft Beer

The popular Mexican eatery's latest location is their largest yet and replaces Gordon Biersch in Mission Valley with an $8 million restaurant, brewery, and bar. With three outdoor seating areas, Puesto Cerveceria serves its signature tacos as well as house-brewed Mexican lagers and cocktails. The project was delayed out of the gate after a team member tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, Puesto said the 10,000-square-foot space has been professionally cleaned, telling Eater they spent $20,000 to get the Mission Valley location cleared and ready to welcome guests. Although Puesto Cerveceria holds 450 seats, current pandemic-related restrictions are limiting the eatery to service only on its two patios and an additional pop-up outdoor space in its parking lot. By the way, to hear all about how local restaurants have shifted to outdoor dining, listen to the latest episode of our Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater podcast here or below.

Con Pane Bakery Returning to Liberty Station

The beloved bakery, which shuttered suddenly back in January, will be reopening this fall under new ownership, at Liberty Station. The Cohn Restaurant Group is reviving the café and while the interior will be refreshed and redesigned, the menu will still offer Con Pane favorites including the chocolate loaf, brioche cinnamon rolls, and the almost grilled cheese. The CRG called the beloved café “a great community asset.”

Con Pane closed its doors suddenly due to an apparent immigration investigation. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more.

Menya Ultra Ramen Expanding to Hillcrest

With bustling locations in Clairemont Mesa and Mira Mesa, the Japanese eatery is bringing its renowned ramen to Hillcrest where it plans to open on University Avenue by the end of the year. Known for its fresh made noodles, Menya Ultra is currently offering DIY ramen kits to-go.

Lost Cause Meadery Opens Production Hub and Pizzeria

Moving its main facility from the Miramar area to the Morena District, the award-winning Lost Cause Meadery has launched a new 3,000-square-foot site that holds a tasting room plus multiple outdoor spaces and wood-fired pizza oven. Lost Cause is also planning to host outdoor movie nights on a pop-up patio.

Korean Fried Chicken Lands in National City

The global Korean fried chicken chain, which operates a location in Kearny Mesa, has expanded to National City and is currently offering takeout and delivery. Specializing in soy-garlic or spicy fried chicken, the company will open another branch in Carmel Valley and has more local expansion planned.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.