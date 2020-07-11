Con Pane Bakery to Reopen Later This Year Following New Deal

A beloved San Diego bakery that shut down in January following an immigration audit will reopen later this fall as part of a new deal between the eatery and a restaurant operator.

Those who have been missing Con Pane Rustic Breads & Café’s decadent pastries, sandwiches and other goodies can rejoice since the Liberty Market staple is slated to return by late September 2020. The reopening comes after Con Pane and restaurant operator Cohn Restaurant Group agreed to a deal.

Mouthwatering favorites such as Cone Pane’s almost grilled cheese, turkey cobb and of course, its brioche cinnamon roll, will return to the menu along with other old favorites.

The bakery broke hearts after it abruptly closed earlier this year as a result of an I-9 immigration audit by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Immigration and Naturalization Service. Immigration officials determined a number of the eatery’s workers were unauthorized to work in the U.S.; Con Pane said it was unaware.

“The discovery of a large number of unauthorized workers has so disrupted operations we have had no choice but to close,” the bakery and restaurant said in a statement at the time.

Under the new acquisition, the restaurant operator said it will “sustain the heart and soul of the original concept,” which was created by baker and founder Catherine Perez. She is set to remain as a consultant through the end of the year.