Eater San Diego: Mendocino Farms & Blue Bottle Coffee Arrive Downtown

There's something tasty brewing on the ground floor of a downtown San Diego high-rise: Blue Bottle coffee and solid sandwiches. Eater San Diego shares that story and other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Popular Coffee Shop and Sandwich Spot Share Downtown High-Rise

Coffee giant Blue Bottle has launched a new location in the recently-remodeled Tower 180 building on Broadway in downtown San Diego. Co-anchoring the ground floor is Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual eatery specializing in salads and sandwiches.

Luxury Cinema Cinepolis Lands in Carlsbad

Debuting this weekend at La Costa Town Square is another San Diego location of Cinepolis. This latest outpost of the high-end movie theater features eight screens, a lobby bar and lounge, and a newly-expanded food and drink menu that can be ordered from every seat.

Gluten-Free Bake Shop Opens in North Park

The Gluten-Free Baking Co., a local online bakery and wholesale business, debuts its first storefront this weekend on 30th Street. The shop will stock a large assortment of entirely gluten-free treats, from bagels and breads to cookies, cakes, and more.

Where to Find Afternoon Tea

The wonderful English institution of afternoon tea is alive and well in San Diego. There are many spots around the county where you can have a spot of tea, from classic cream tea with scones to tiered platters of pastries and sandwiches paired with champagne. Traditional settings range from cozy tea rooms to elegant hotel salons.

Valle de Guadalupe's Essential Restaurants

This Baja gem has become a renowned dining and drinking destination, with more than 100 wineries and an impressive food scene. Eater's guide to Valle de Guadalupe's 19 essential eateries ranges from homey breakfast spots and tacos stands to outstanding chef-led fine-dining restaurants.

