In Your Neighborhood: What's happening this weekend in San Diego

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

👪 Family-friendly | 🆓 Free | ⭐Must-see| 🎉 Nightlife | 🎫 Ticketed event | 🍴🍺 Food/drinks

Friday, Sept. 15

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

⭐|👪|Celebrating Mexican Independence Day throughout San Diego

Various locations around the county

There are several events happening throughout the weekend celebrating Mexican Independence Day in San Diego and south of us in Tijuana. We have a complete guide, here.

🎫|🎉|Casino di Piazza

7 p.m. Little Italy

The evening will feature craft cocktails, light hors d'oeuvres, live music, Blackjack, Craps and Roulette under the stars. General admission is $65.

🎫|🎉|Musica En La Plaza: Grupo Bella

7:30 p.m. at Lyric Court

The concert features “Grupo Bella.” $60 VIP tickets include Mexican food, dessert, and 2 drink tickets.

🆓|👪|12th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk

4 p.m. on Main Street and Rea Avenue in El Cajon

Stroll through the artisanal craft booths, boutique vendors, children’s interactive art booths, live music and entertainment. Free to attend.

Saturday, Sept. 16

🎫|Danna Paola

8 p.m. at The Magnolia

The Mexican pop star is going global with her U.S. tour. Tickets start at $69.

🎫|👪|Otaku Smash Fest

3 p.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden

The fest invites guests to express themselves through the art of Japanese pop culture with music performances, a cosplay contest, food and more. General admission tickets are $25.

🆓|👪|Fiestas Patrias en Old Town

11 a.m. Old Town

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Old Town where there will be music, crafts and more. Admission is free.

🎫|⭐|Ballet Collective San Diego: Heartbeats

5:30 p.m. at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall

This evening features contemporary ballet works by local choreographers Tylor Bradshaw, Reka Gyulai, Silken Kelly, and Emily Miller. Tickets start at $30.

🎫|⭐|Mean Girls (High School Version)

2 p.m. at Ocean Beach Playhouse and Arts CenterAdapted from Fey's hit 2004 film, "Mean Girls.” Adapted from Fey's hit 2004 film, "Mean Girls" Tickets are $22.50.

Sunday, Sept. 17

🎫|⭐|2023 Trolley Dances

Several tour times on the MTS Blue Line Trolley

This iconic event has been bringing San Diego together for 25 years through site-specific dance that highlights our city's diversity, culture, and community. Tickets are $35 for general admission.

🎫|👪|Walking Tour of Historic Coronado

11 a.m.; Coronado Historical Association

One of the best ways to experience the history of Coronado is to go on a historic walking tour. Tours are approximately 90 minutes and 2 miles at a comfortable pace.

🆓|👪|Gaslamp Skate Sundays

5 p.m. at the Gaslamp Quarter

Gaslamp Skate series is back until Sept. 3. Every Sunday the Gaslamp join skaters as they dance to the tunes of resident DJs Yodah. It is free to attend.

🎫|👪|The Worst-Case Scenario Exhibit

10 a.m. at the Fleet Science Center

Check out this experience at Fleet Science Center where you will immerse yourself in heart-pounding challenges and mind-bending puzzles. Tickets: $24.95