Rolling Stones Start Up Tour in San Diego

The Rolling Stones are, once again, hitting the road — and they’re returning to San Diego! On Thursday morning, the legendary rock & roll band announced a 2020 North American tour, which will wind its way across the U.S. and stop at Mission Valley’s SDCCU Stadium on May 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14 (that’s Valentine’s Day for all you Jumpin’ Jack Flashes out there) via Ticketmaster. Of course, various pre-sales will be made available, so visit the Stones website for more information.

The SDCCU Stadium show will be the iconic band’s first in San Diego since their Petco Park headlining concert on May 24, 2015 — which, as we expected, was pure, unadulterated rock & roll spectacle. For more than two hours, the Stones regaled a sold-out crowd with some of the biggest hits the world has ever heard, like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Paint it Black,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and more. It seemed like the entire city was at the show — even San Diego legend Bill Walton was seen roaming around the crowd front and center. [See our photos from the show here]

Of course, some local fans may remember that the band actually performed again in San Diego one night later, on May 25, 2015, at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. However, that show was a private, invite-only party funded by one particular fan with extremely deep pockets.

The group also holds a special place in San Diego history. Fun fact: In 2005, during their A Bigger Bang Tour, the Stones was actually the first musical act to ever perform at Petco Park!