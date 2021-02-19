Eater San Diego: How Coop's West Texas BBQ Is Surviving, One Year Into the Pandemic

They say San Diego is a melting pot and our dining scene is no different. From fresh, local seafood and Texas-style barbecue to Mediterranean food, Southern-style options and Nashville hot chicken, Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

Coop's West Texas BBQ Owner to Franchise Popular Barbecue Spot

Pitmaster Bradrick Cooper, who opened Coop's over a decade ago in Lemon Grove, says that sales had been slow in the months leading up to the pandemic but that his takeout operations have been steady, enabling Cooper to set his sights on franchising the business. Hear more from Cooper on the latest episode of the Scene in San Diego podcast which also features Maya Madsen, owner of Maya's Cookies. You can listen below (Episode 16).

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene.

San Diego Fishmonger to Star in TV Show and Open Fish Market

Former commercial fisherman Tommy Gomes, who has become a well-known sustainable seafood expert, is starring in a show premiering on the Outdoor Channel next month called “The Fishmonger.” The show will dive into San Diego’s fishing culture, from our fishers to the city’s chefs and restaurants. Each episode will feature conversations with those in the local fishing community as well as cooking demos with chefs. Gomes will also launch his own seafood market in Point Loma later this summer.

LA-Based Lebanese Bakery and Restaurant Expanding to San Diego

FurnSaj, an acclaimed bakery and eatery from the Los Angeles area, is coming to Hillcrest where it should open by late summer/fall; its owners intend to open at least two locations in San Diego. Specializing in Lebanese flatbreads and other traditional baked items, its extensive menu also includes shawarma, kebabs, and a variety of authentic Mediterranean dishes.

Southern-Tinged Restaurant and Live Music Venue Opens in the Gaslamp

Run by San Diego-based hospitality company Good Time Design, Cerveza Jack's is an extension of the group's existing concept in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Now open on Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego with outdoor dining, the restaurant and bar offers Southern-style food and cocktails and plans to host regular music performances under allowed coronavirus health guidelines.

Where to Find Nashville Hot Chicken in San Diego

The Nashville hot chicken craze has firmly taken hold in San Diego, with out-of-town chains as well as local eateries now offering the regional take on spicy fried chicken. Eater's latest map is a guide to 13 area restaurants that are either specializing in this delicacy or have added it to their existing menus.

