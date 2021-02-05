Eater San Diego: What's New in East Village? Chef Travis Swikard Previews Callie, Plus New Food Truck Showcases Southeast Asian Food

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, new food continues to pop up across San Diego County, including in downtown’s East Village. Callie, a highly anticipated restaurant by Chef Travis Swikard is set to debut soon (and he joined our podcast this week to talk about it). Then there’s a food truck rolling in to showcase southeast Asian fare. Eater San Diego shares those stories and other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Hometown Chef Returns to San Diego to Open First Solo Restaurant

On the latest episode of the Scene in San Diego podcast, acclaimed chef and San Diego native Travis Swikard talks about Callie, his new East Village restaurant, and gives listeners a preview of his California-Mediterranean menu. Delayed by the pandemic, the highly-anticipated eatery is now slated to open by late May or June. You can listen to our podcast episode featuring Swikard here or below:

Southeast Asian Food Truck Posts Up in the East Village

Created to spotlight the cuisines of Laos and Cambodia, The Stick Rice Spot food truck is now parked regularly in the East Village and other markets around town. Serving Lao and Khmer dishes, it offers everything from authentic street food to traditional stir-fry dishes via walk-up or call-in orders and delivery.

Bottlecraft and Communal Coffee Coming to Oceanside

A mixed-use development opening in coastal Oceanside later this summer will hold a variety of local businesses including Bottlecraft, a popular craft beer store and eatery, and Communal Coffee, which runs cafés in North Park and South Park. The 13,000-square-foot Tremont Collective will also include outdoor space for events and concerts, once those things are allowed again.

Taiwanese Tea Shop Expanding to Fashion Valley

Global tea shop Ding Tea is bringing a new branch to the Fashion Valley mall that will be a stand-alone outpost with an outdoor patio. Set to open by this summer or fall, it will feature the Asian cafés full lineup of trendy boba tea and coffee drinks as well as a dedicated dessert menu of crepes, bubble waffles, and other sweets.

Where to Get Date Night Takeout in San Diego

Though date nights out on the town aren't as easy or comfortable to do in these pandemic-era days, date nights in can be a cozy and convenient choice, with local restaurants offering plenty of mood-setting takeout options. With fun, shareable dishes like hot pot or Ethiopian food, Eater's latest guide features great ideas for date nights at home.

