Eater San Diego: Richard Blais' Carlsbad Project, Plus New Sushi, Italian Food & Dessert

Despite the ongoing pandemic and restaurant restrictions, new dining options are on the horizon. Top Chef” star Richard Blais’ has a new restaurant in Carlsbad and he dropped by our Scene in San Diego podcast to talk all about it. Then there’s a new sushi spot at Sky Deck, the debut of an Italian restaurant at a familiar spot, Hong Kong-inspired desserts and the best Indian food in San Diego. Eater San Diego shares those top stories from our local food and drink scene.

Chef Richard Blais Talks New Project, Pandemic, and Positive Vibes on the Scene in San Diego Podcast

Richard Blais, the “Top Chef All-Stars” winner and frequent guest judge, joins the conversation on our Scene in San Diego podcast to share why he's nervous heading into the opening of Ember & Rye, his second San Diego restaurant coming to Carlsbad's Park Hyatt Aviara. Blais also shares how he's been handling the pandemic and his thoughts on the restaurant industry's future. In Blais’ optimistic eyes, it’s all going to be OK, and we like that. You can listen to our podcast episode featuring Blais here or below:

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene. As we continue to adjust to life in the coronavirus pandemic, the way we enjoy our city has changed. We’ll keep you up to speed on those changes as it impacts the things to do during your downtime in San Diego. Tap here to find Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater wherever you listen to podcasts.

Sushi Bar Joins Ambitious Sky Deck Project

The food lineup has been finalized for the Sky Deck, the 20,000-square-foot, multi-restaurant collective headed for Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Glass Box Asian Inspired Coastal Kitchen + Bar rounds out the roster, bringing a glassed-in sushi and raw bar as well as yakitori and Asian small plates.

Italian Restaurant Replacing Little Italy's Indigo Grill

The former India Street spot that housed Indigo Grill has been remodeled into a new restaurant coming soon. Called Allegro, it will offer a menu that features housemade pasta and combines California seafood with Italian cuisine. The focal point of the space is a Tuscan-inspired lemon garden/patio for outdoor dining.

Famous Hong Kong Dessert Cafe Coming to Convoy

A hugely popular chain on Asian dessert shops, Hui Lau Shan, is expanding to Kearny Mesa. The Convoy Street location is due in June and will serve the Hong Kong-style café’s signature menu that includes fresh mango-based sweets and other treats.

Where to Eat Indian Food in San Diego

Though San Diego may not be known for Indian food, the city offers many fine examples of the cuisine, from Punjabi classics to South Indian dishes. From curries to traditional snacks and desserts, Eater's latest map guides diners to 17 top local Indian restaurants.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.